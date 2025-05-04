Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm preseason game prediction and preview | May 4, 2025

The Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm face each other on Sunday to kick off their preseason ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and will be aired locally on KOMO 4 and CW Seattle.
Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Preview
The Connecticut Sun are coming off a 28-win season that clinched them the third seed for the 2024 playoffs. They made it to the semifinals before being eliminated 3-2 in the best-of-five series against the Minnesota Lynx.
However, the Sun roster underwent a drastic rebuild in the offseason, losing their star core of Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, and DiJonai Carrington. They also onboarded first-time WNBA coach Rachid Meziane after Stephanie White parted ways to take charge of the Indiana Fever.
While they acquired Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers and Rayah Marshall with their 7th, 8th, and 25th overall picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the talent loss they suffered in the offseason may prove overwhelming. Connecticut is expected to have a rough season this year and is predicted not to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
On the other hand, the Seattle Storm secured the fifth seed in the previous regular season with a record of 25-15. However, they were eliminated after being swept in their first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Storm were forced to trade their star guard Jewell Loyd, and they also suffered a few other offseason setbacks, including a season-ending injury to Katie Lou Samuelson. Meanwhile, they onboarded Dominique Malonga, Serena Sundell, Madison Conner, and Jordan Hobbs with their 2nd, 25th, 28th and 33rd overall picks in the draft, respectively.
Despite the setbacks, the Storm are expected to rely on their defensive prowess and depth to perhaps have a better season compared to last year.
Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Prediction
While preseason often isn't an accurate indicator of what lies ahead, the upcoming contest will offer an early glimpse of both teams' game after their offseason roster changes.
The Seattle Storm finished 2-1 against the Connecticut Sun in their 2024 season series. Given that the Sun roster lost most of their core talent in the offseason, look for the Storm to secure victory in their preseason matchup on Sunday.