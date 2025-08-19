Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting tips - Aug 19 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Connecticut Sun travel to the capital to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. This will be the third meeting between the two this season, with the last two games being won by the Mystics.

Both teams enter this contest with contrasting results in their last game. The Mystics defeated the LA Sparks 95-86 at home on Sunday, while the Sun lost 99-93 to the Indiana Fever in overtime. Despite their varying results, both teams share a similar record in their last 10 outings. Washington has won four and lost six games, while Connecticut has won three and lost seven in that period.

In the standings, the two teams are at different levels. Connecticut (6-27) is in last place at 13th, while Washington (16-18) is in 10th place and firmly in the playoff race.

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics game details and odds

The Eastern Conference game between the Sun and Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the action live on the Monumental Sports and NBC SPORTS BOSTON networks. Fans online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Connecticut Sun +5.5 o157.5 (-115) +210 Washington Mystics -5.5 u157.5 (-105) -250

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics preview

The Connecticut Sun heads into this game with the worst record in the WNBA. Despite their overall struggles this season, the Sun has shown improvement in recent weeks. They finished July with two wins and have secured a victory this month against the Chicago Sky. These wins have placed them fourth in the league based on their performance over the last ten games, a significant improvement from their earlier struggles this season.

In terms of individual performances, the Sun has been led by veteran star Tina Charles. The center has played in 32 of her team's 33 games, averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Former Chicago star Marina Mabrey has also provided considerable support, registering 14.8 ppg and 3.9 apg.

On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have been inconsistent all season. Showing glimpses of their talents, the team is yet to win four games in a row and enters this game with a two-game win streak, defeating the Fever and Sparks. These wins have kept them in the playoff race and could grab the eighth spot with a win on Tuesday.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics in scoring before her trade to Seattle earlier this month. Since then, Sonia Citron has been their go-to personnel with the rookie, averaging 15.2 ppg and 4.3 rpg. Kikir Iriafen and Shakira Austin have provided great support in the frontcourt, with the duo averaging 12.9 ppg and 12.6 ppg, respectively.

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics predicted lineups

The Connecticut Sun enters this game with a healthy roster and should start the game with the following five players:

Position Starter PG Bria Hartley SG Leila Lacan SF Marina Mabrey PF Aneesah Morrow C Tina Charles

Meanwhile, the Mystics will continue to be without Georgia Amoore and Jacy Sheldon, while Stefanie Dolson joins the duo on the injury report for this game. In their absence, the team should start with this starting five:

Position Starter PG Jade Melbourne SG Sug Sutton SF Sonia Citron PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics betting tips

Marina Mabrey has been the leader of the Sun's backcourt when fit and enters this game after a 27-point performance against the Indiana Fever. Providing odds of -120 for over 14.5 points scored, the return should be a great one for bettors.

Alternatively, Sonia Citron should be the obvious pick from the Mystics roster. The rookie has recorded double digits in her last 10 games and had 24 points during their victory against LA on Sunday. Providing odds of -105 for over 16.5 points scored, Citron should easily hit that mark against the Sun.

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics predictions

The Connecticut Sun will fancy their chances against the Mystics tonight after their close loss to the Fever in the last game. However, the Mystics are in the thick of a playoff battle and will look to storm past a struggling Sun team. With the home court advantage on their side, Washington should get their third win in a row.

Prediction: Expect the Mystics to get the win.

