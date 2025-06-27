Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

After hosting the NY Liberty and Indiana Fever in consecutive games, the Seattle Storm will welcome another Eastern Conference team, the Connecticut Sun, to Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. This will be their first meeting of the season, with two more games between them scheduled within the next five matchups.

Both teams enter this game after a defeat in their previous outing. The Storm endured a 94-86 loss to the Fever at home while the Sun were blown apart by the Aces 85-59 on the road. Despite their respective losses in their last game, both teams have varying standings in the WNBA.

Connecticut (2-13) is the worst-performing team in the league this season. Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm (9-6) sit fifth in the standings, 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx in first place. On paper, this game should be an easy win for the Storm; however, their recent loss to the Fever will offer Connecticut hope of causing an upset.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference tie between the Sun and the Storm is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the ION Network, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Connecticut Sun +19.5 o155.5 (-115) +1300 Seattle Storm -19.5 u155.5 (-105) -3500

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Connecticut Sun enter the game on the back of seven consecutive defeats, and last secured a victory on June 6 against the Atlanta Dream. Sitting dead last, their last four losses have come against Western Conference opposition and they are slated to play six more games against Western teams. The Sun is yet to win a game against teams from the West this season.

In terms of their scoring leaders, Connecticut has been heavily reliant on Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles. However, with Mabrey out with a knee injury, the center will be tasked with leading her team. Charles has averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and recorded 18 points against the Aces in the last game.

Alternatively, Seattle's 94-86 defeat to the Fever ended their three-game winning streak. This was their third defeat of the month, previously losing to the Valkyries and the Aces. Despite the defeat, they retained their fifth place in the standings and will be looking to return to winning ways on Friday.

Unlike most teams, the Storm isn't led by a single star as Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams share the points. Diggins leads the team with 18.7 points per game, while Ogwumike averages 17.7 points. Gabby Williams has contributed her fair share, recording 14.0 points per game.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm starting lineups

The Connecticut Sun injury report currently features Marina Marbrey (knee) and Leila Lacan (non-injury related) for the game against the Storm.

Position Starters PG Jacy Sheldon SG Bria Hartley SF Saniya Rivers PF Tina Charles C Olivia Nelso-Ododa

The Storm will be without Lexie Brown (illness) and Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) on Friday.

Position Starters PG Erica Wheeler SG Skylar Diggins SF Gabby WIlliams PF Exi Magbegor C Nneka Ogwumike

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Tina Charles will lead the Sun, and bettors should focus on her as she offers odds of -120 for over 15.5 points. This is a great return considering she averages 16.2 points per game.

Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins will be the go-to players for the Storm. With Ogwumike's recent form, the center's odds of -126 for over 16.5 points scored offer a great return as she has reached the number 25.6 points in her last four games.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm predictions

The Connecticut Sun will find it difficult to beat the Storm, and it seems unlikely. Expect the Storm to return to winning ways and earn a comfortable victory.

