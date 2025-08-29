  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 29, 2025 08:42 GMT
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips ( Aug. 29) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Wings open a four-game road swing to cap the regular season, starting with a clash against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Dallas heads into the showdown missing key players, while Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James have uncertain designations. The Wings hope to pull off an upset to end a six-game losing slump.

Meanwhile, the Dream look to gain ground on the Las Vegas Aces by continuing their dominance over the Wings. Atlanta (24-14) is one game behind Las Vegas (26-14) for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Point guard Jordin Canada is doubtful due to a hamstring injury, but the Dream remain heavy favorites to win.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Wings (+719) vs. Dream (-3333)

Odds: Wings (+13.5 +100) vs. Dream 9-13.5 -145)

Total: Wings (o164.0 -110) vs. Dream (u164.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream preview

The Wings are limping with roughly two weeks left in the regular season. Arike Ogunbowale, JJ Quinerly, Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru are out. Even if Paige Bueckers (illness) and Aziaha James (ankle) are cleared to play, the Wings face tall odds to pull an upset.

The Wings have struggled on both ends, even when healthy. Without key contributors, their losing slump might not end following Friday’s game.

The Dream can’t afford a slip-up to catch up with the Las Vegas Aces in the standings. Atlanta has already lost the season series against A’ja Wilson and Co., so it has to try and run the table while hoping for the Aces to stumble.

The Dream can start their chase of the Aces by taking care of business against the Wings.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: Grace Berger | SF: Myisha Hines-Allen | SF: Maddy Siegrist | PF: Diamond Miller

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SG: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | PF: Naz Hillmon

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Brionna Jones has averaged 18.0 points over her last two games. Against the Wings’ lethargic defense and depleted roster, Jones could blow by her 11.5 (O/U) points prop.

Whether Paige Bueckers plays or not, the Wings need Maddy Siegrist to help carry the offense. However, Siegrist has scored over 15 points just three times this month, making it likely she’ll not hit her 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream prediction

The Dream are at home, healthy and looking to chase down the Las Vegas Aces. Allisha Gray and her teammates could rout their injury-riddled visitors and beat the -13.5 spread.

