Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - May 24 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream hosts the Dallas Wings on Saturday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Dream previously clinched a 2-1 record against the Wings in their 2024 season series, with both teams winning their home games.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The Wings-Dream matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, and locally on KFAA and Peachtree Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wings (+205) vs Dream (-235)

Spread: Wings (+5.5) vs Dream (-5.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o168.5) / -110 (u168.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Preview

The Wings are yet to record their first win of the 2025 season. They have a 0-3 record so far and are coming off an 81-85 road loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

Paige Bueckers led their losing effort in the game with her first WNBA double-double performance of 12 points, 10 assists, one rebound and three steals, while Arike Ogunbowale led their scoring with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Dream have a 1-2 record and are coming off an 81-76 home loss to the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Rhyne Howard led their losing effort with 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

While Dallas boasts a completely healthy roster, Atlanta has Jordin Canada listed as out for the upcoming contest.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups

Wings

G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - DiJonai Carrington | G - Paige Bueckers | F - Myisha Hines-Allen | F - NaLyssa Smith

Dream

G - Allisha Gray | G - Rhyne Howard | G - Te-Hina Paopao | C - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

DiJonai Carrington is expected to log over 10.5 points in the contest. She averaged over the line in the previous season and has recorded over the line in two of the last three games.

Meanwhile, Brionna Jones could record over 8.5 rebounds. She is averaging 11.3 rebounds and has crossed the mark in all three games she's played so far this season.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

While both teams continue to build compatibility following their drastic offseason roster changes, the Dream are expected to capitalize on the Wings' ongoing struggles to edge out with the win on Saturday.

