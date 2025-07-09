Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 9 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Wednesday. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Back on May 29, the Sky defeated the Wings 97-92. Two days later, Chicago once again came out on top by securing a 94-83 win at College Park Center.
Heading into this Wednesday matchup, the Wings are dead last in the Western Conference with their 6-14 record. On Monday, they suffered a 102-72 beatdown at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury. JJ Quinerly had 18 points, five assists, and two steals in this losing effort.
Similarly, the Sky (5-13) have mostly struggled in the first half of the season. In the 12 games that they have played since their latest conquest of the Wings, they have won just three more times and been unable to replicate the feat of back-to-back victories. Chicago's most recent outing was an 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Angel Reese had a double-double performance with 22 points and 15 rebounds in this narrow defeat.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky: Injury report
Wings injury report for July 9
Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), DiJonai Carrington (ribs), Ty Harris (knee), and Maddy Siegrist (knee) won't be suiting up in this showdown against the Sky.
Sky injury report for July 9
Courtney Vandersloot has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts
Wings depth chart for July 9
With Ogunbowale and Carrington out, JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James are expected to be Dallas' starting wings in this game. Paige Bueckers will handle point guard duties, while the frontcourt will be bolstered by Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru.
Sky depth chart for July 9
Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham are projected to be the Sky's starting backcourt in this matchup against the Wings. Angel Reese, Michaela Onyenwere, and Elizabeth Williams will comprise the frontcourt.
How to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky?
The matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. inside Wintrust Arena. The game will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.