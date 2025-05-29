Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 29 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. Both teams have found themselves in the cellar of the standings, and as such, they're expected to bring a different level of intensity as they square off at Wintrust Arena.
On the one hand, the Wings are fresh off their first win of the 2025 season, which they pulled off against the Connecticut Sun this past Tuesday. Paige Beckers, this year's top overall pick, scored 21 points to help the Wings secure the 109-87 victory.
This, however, might be the brightest moment in Dallas' season thus far as they had absorbed four consecutive losses prior to Bueckers' Connecticut return. Some of these games were winnable affairs (such as the May 21 game against the Minnesota Lynx) while others were not as close (like the season opener that was also against the Lynx).
On the other hand, the Sky have struggled to stay competitive in their first four games. Against the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty, and the LA Sparks, Chicago has lost by an average margin of 24.3 points. In their latest game, the Sky led by four at the end of three quarters, but they ultimately fell to the Phoenix Mercury.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky: Injury Report
Wings injury report for May 29
Tyasha Harris (knee) is questionable to play against the Sky on Thursday.
Sky injury report for May 29
Moriah Jefferson (leg) and Hailey Van Lith (ankle) are both questionable for the matchup against the Wings.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Wings starting lineup and depth chart for May 29
Bueckers is expected to start alongside the 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington in the backcourt. Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith, and Myisha Hines-Allen will likely be in the frontcourt of the Wings' starting five.
Sky starting lineup and depth chart for May 29
The veteran tandem of Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins is expected to be Chicago's starting backcourt. Kia Nurse, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso will likely join Vandersloot and Atkins when the game on Thursday tips off.
How to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky?
The matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The game will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.