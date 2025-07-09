Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Dallas Wings travel east on Wednesday to face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Sky taking the wins in the previous two games.

Both teams enter this game having suffered a defeat. In their last game, the Wings were beaten 102-72 by the Phoenix Mercury, while the Sky suffered a close 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics. However, the Wings have the better record in the last 10 games, with five wins and five losses compared to the Sky's three wins and seven losses.

In terms of the standings, the two teams aren't far apart with Dallas (6-14) occupying the 11th seed while the Sky (5-13) are a place below them in 12th.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the game live on The U, WCIU and KFAA networks.

Alternatively, fans can livestream the game online by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Dallas Wings +1.5 o165.5 (-105) EVEN Chicago Sky -1.5 u165.5 (-115) -120

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky preview

After back-to-back wins at home against the Mystics and Mercury, Dallas' two-game win streak ended with a loss at PHX Arena. They will try to return to winning ways on Wednesday, but with a long list of injuries, the Wings will face difficulty earning a win in Chicago. However, their better run of form in the last 10 games will be a boost going into the game.

The Wings are being led by their rookie Paige Bueckers this season, with the guard earning an All-Star nod due to her performances. She is currently averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 assists, while shooting 46.5% from the field.

On the other hand, the Chicago Sky will play back-to-back games on Wednesday, having travelled to Washington a day before. They suffered their second straight loss during the game, having lost to the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Sunday. The Sky is yet to win a game in July and will hope to revise that against the Wings.

Angel Reese continues to be Chicago's best asset, averaging a double-double figure of 12.6 ppg and 12.8 rpg. However, Ariel Atkins leads the team in scoring with 14.4 ppg.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky starting lineups

The Dallas Wings injury report features four players, including Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), DiJonai Carrington (ribs), Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee). In their absence, the starting five should feature the following players:

Position Starter PG JJ Quinerly SG Aziaha James SF Paige Bueckers PF Luisa Geiselsoder C Li Yeru

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky will be without Kamila Cardoso due to an overseas commitment, while Courtney Vandersloot is out for the season. The altered starting five for the Sky should feature the following:

Position Starter PG Ariel Atkins SG Rachel Banham SF Michaela Onyenwere PF Angel Reese C Elizabeth Williams

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

In Ogunbowale's absence, Bueckers will see more of the ball and should be the favoured pick for the Wings. Her odds of -115 for over 18.5 points scored are high but not unreasonable.

Meanwhile, the Sky will be led by Reese and should be a favorite among bettors. The forward offers odds of -110 for over 30.5 points and rebounds. Although seemingly high, the lack of mobile forwards for Dallas should make this figure attainable.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky predictions

The Dallas Wings will look to earn a win tonight and will be confident given their recent records. However, the Sky's home court advantage and recent success against Dallas should see them get the win.

