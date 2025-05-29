Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - May 29 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings will clash with the Chicago Sky on Thursday at the Wintrust Arena in Windy City. Paige Bueckers and Co., who won 109-87 in Connecticut two nights ago, look to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The Wings will cap off a four-game road swing in Chicago before a rematch with the Sky on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Sky are still looking for their first win in the 2025 season. Chicago’s latest loss, their fourth straight, was a 94-89 drubbing at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins will lead their team’s bid to break through with a much-needed win.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Wings (-150) vs. Sky (+125)
Odds: Wings (-3.0) vs. Sky (+3.0)
Total (O/U): Wings (o169.5 -110) vs. Sky (u169.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky preview
The Dallas Wings were close to grabbing their first win before succumbing late in games. They finally pulled everything together from start to finish to handily whip the Sun 109-87 on Tuesday.
Dallas must continue moving the ball well and limit its turnovers to have a chance of a two-game winning streak. If the Wings do those two things, they could end their road trip with another victory at the expense of the struggling Sky.
Turnovers have to be the Chicago Sky’s most pressing concern. They average 19.8 errors per game, the worst in the NBA. Angel Reese has to improve in this category for the Sky to compete better. The Chi Barbie is averaging 4.3 TOV per game, the most on the team.
Chicago is not a good shooting team (39.2%), making its ability to take care of the ball even more crucial.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups
Wings
PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: Arike Ogunbowale | SG: DiJonai Carrington | SF: Myisha Hines-Allen | C: NaLyssa Smith
Sky
PG: Courtney Vandersloot | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Kia Nurse | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky betting tips
The Sky desperately need Ariel Atkins to help carry the scoring load. She showed more aggressiveness in the loss to the Mercury and ended the game with a season-high 21 points. Atkins could sustain her form and top her 11.5 (O/U) points prop.
While Angel Reese’s offense continues to stutter, her rebounding continues to be consistently impressive. Reese, averaging 14.0 boards per game, could easily top her 12.5 (O/U) rebounding props.
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky prediction
The Wings, despite their 1-4 record, have been playing better on both ends than the Sky. Although they are road-weary, they seemed to have found their stride, making it likely they win on Thursday.