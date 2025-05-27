Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun game prediction and preview | May 27, 2025

The WNBA season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. Both teams are yet to record a win this season, providing either team with the opportunity to notch their first victory.

The Sun's season hasn't started on a high note. They're currently ranked 12th overall and 5th in the Eastern Conference with a 0-4 record. Losing key players in DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones to free agency, and coach Stephanie White to the Indiana Fever, has made their rebuild even tougher.

The Wings are in the same boat as the Sun. They have lost all four games this season. The acquisition of the No. 1 player in the 2025 draft, Paige Bueckers, was seen as a significant boost before the season started. She'll be making her return to her old stomping ground, a venue where she and the Huskies went 15-0 during her tenure with UConn.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun game

Date : Tuesday, May 27, 2025

: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena (Montville, NJ)

Mohegan Sun Arena (Montville, NJ) TV: NBCS-BOS and KFAA

NBCS-BOS and KFAA Stream: WNBA League Pass (free preview)

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Preview

Dallas, having lost 13 in a row since last season, started the season with a 99-84 home loss against the Minnesota Lynx. Close losses in games against the Seattle Storm on May 19 (79-71) and the Lynx on May 21 (85-81) followed.

Their last game was a 83-75 loss on the road to the Atlanta Dream on May 24. NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points and two rebounds, while Bueckers added 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Connecticut started the season with a 90-85 loss at home to the Washington Mystics. They've struggled with their scoring as they are yet to record more than 70 points since their opening game defeat.

Their last game ended in a heavy 79-55 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, May 25. Guard Marina Mabrey recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while veteran center Tina Charles added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The Connecticut Sun has dominated the Dallas Wings in past games. The Sun have won seven of their last 10 meetings in all competitions against the Wings, with the last matchup being the 109-91 win on Aug. 16, 2024.

Moneyline odds: Wings (-182) vs. Sun (+173)

Spread: Wings (-4.5) vs. Sun (+4.5)

Total: Wings (o160.5) -115 vs. Sun (u160.5) -110

Going by the moneyline odds, the bookmakers have the Dallas Wings as favorites to win. They are projected to win at approximately 63.8% against the Sun's 36.2%.

