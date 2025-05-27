Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 season

The Connecticut Sun host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. While the Sun previously swept the Wings 3-0 in their 2024 season series, both teams have since undergone significant roster changes in the offseason that will affect their chances in the upcoming contest.

Dallas and Connecticut kicked off the season with four straight losses and are on the hunt for their first win of the 2025 campaign. Their matchup on Tuesday will allow one of them to get on the winning side.

The Wings are coming off an 83-75 road loss to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. Paige Bueckers led their losing effort with 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while NaLyssa Smith led their scoring with 13 points.

On the other hand, the Sun are coming off a 79-55 road loss against the Dream on Sunday. Marina Mabrey recorded a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead their losing effort in the game.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Injury Reports

Wings injury report for May 27

The Dallas Wings have Myisha Hines-Allen listed as questionable for the upcoming contest, while Lou Lopez Senechal is listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Myisha Hines-Allen Questionable (GTD) Ankle Lou Lopez Senechal Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Sun injury report for May 27

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun has Lindsay Allen listed as questionable to play, while Leila Lacan is listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Lindsay Allen Out Hamstring Leila Lacan Out Not Injury Related

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups and depth charts

Wings starting lineup and depth chart for May 27

The Wings will likely deploy a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers (G), DiJonai Carrington (G), Arike Ogunbowale (G), Myisha Hines-Allen (F) and NaLyssa Smith (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale NaLyssa Smith Myisha Hines-Allen* Paige Bueckers Myisha Hines-Allen* Teaira McCowan DiJonai Carrington Maddy Siegrist Luisa Geiselsoder Tyasha Harris



Kaila Charles



Aziaha James



JJ Quinerly





Sun starting lineup and depth chart for May 27

On the other hand, the Sun are expected to use a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Saniya Rivers (G), Jacy Sheldon (G), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (C) and Tina Charles (C).

Guard Forward Center Marina Mabrey Olivia Nelson-Ododa Tina Charles Saniya Rivers Aneesah Morrow Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jacy Sheldon Haley Peters Kariata Diaby Lindsay Allen* Robyn Parks Rayah Marshall Bria Hartley







How to watch Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun?

The Wings-Sun contest is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be televised locally on NBCS-BOS and KFAA, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

