Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings will be on the road to face the Connecticut Sun on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. Both teams have gotten off to terrible starts and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. Connecticut is 12th with a 2-10 record, while Dallas is 13th with a 2-11 record.

The Wings are coming off of a 80-71 win against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday that broke a seven-game losing streak. Despite selecting Paige Bueckers No. 1 in this year’s draft, Dallas has struggled for consistency and seems to be going through another rebuilding year. Bueckers led the team with 20 points during Tuesday’s win.

The Suns are on a four-game losing streak. They most recently lost 83-75 to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Aneesah Morrow came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 20 points, while Jacy Sheldon had 13 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wings vs Sun regular-season game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Injury reports

Dallas Wings injury report

The Wings will be without Maddy Siergist (right knee injury), Tyasha Harris (left knee), Luisa Geiselsöder (national team obligation) and Teaira McCowan (national team obligation).

Connecticut Sun injury report

The Sun will be without Leila Lacan who is out due to overseas commitment.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups and depth chart

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.

Dallas Wings starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas coach Chris Koclanes should start:

PG: Paige Bueckers SG: Arike Ogunbowale SF: Myisha Hines-Allen PF: Aziaha James C: NaLyssa Smith

Here's the depth chart for Dallas:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Paige Bueckers Dijonai Carrington SG Arike Ogunbowale JJ Quinerly SF Myisha Hines-Allen Kaila Charles PF Aziaha James

C NaLyssa Smith Li Yueru



Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Connecticut coach Rachid Meziane should start:

PG: Jacy Sheldon SG: Bria Hartley SF: Olivia Nelson-Ododa PF: Marina Mabrey C: Tina Charles

Here's the depth chart for Connecticut:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jacy Sheldon Saniya Rivers Jaelyn Brown SG Bria Hartley Lindsay Allen SF Olivia Nelson-Ododa Aneesah Morrow PF Marina Mabrey Haley Peters C Tina Charles Kariata Diaby



