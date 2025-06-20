Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun prediction and betting tips - June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Dallas Wings travel east to face the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday. This game will serve as a battle for last place, as the loser will occupy the 13th seed in the standings. The two teams have met once this term, with the Wings winning 109-87.

Both teams enter this game with contrasting ambitions. The Sun will be looking to end their four-game slide, as they are without a win since their win against the Dream on June 6. Meanwhile, the Wings ended their seven-game losing streak against the Valkyries on Tuesday and will hope to earn their first back-to-back wins.

Despite their varying results in their last game, the two teams have suffered a similar fate. The Sun (2-10) and the Wings (2-11) occupy the final two places in the standings, and a win for either would be their third of the season.

Due to its implications at the bottom of the standings, this game holds much promise.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game will be featured on the ION Network on television, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Dallas Wings -4.5 o164.5 (-110) -190 Connecticut Sun +4.5 u164.5 (-110) +160

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The Dallas Wings will enter this game brimming with confidence after their win against the Valkyries in their last game. Additionally, their only other victory this term has come against the Sun, which will instill belief.

However, they will need to repeat their defensive display from their previous game, where they restricted the Valkyries to 71 points.

Furthermore, their attacking pair, Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, will need to continue their fine form. The rookie recorded 20 points in the previous game, while Ogunbowale has averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 assists.

The Sun, on the other hand, has lost four straight games and will need to improve on both sides of the court. They currently average the lowest scoring tally (71.6 ppg) while conceding the most points (87.8 ppg). This awful return has been a huge problem for them this season and needs to be improved on if they are to secure a victory on Friday.

In terms of their scorers, the Sun have been heavily reliant on Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles, as they both average 15.8 ppg. The guard also leads her team in assists with 3.8 per game and will need help from her teammates to earn a win against the Wings.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun starting lineups

The Wings will be without four players for the upcoming game. Maddy Siegrist (Knee) and Tyasha Harris will be out due to injuries, while Tearia McCowan and Luisa Gieselsoder are out due to their participation in the EuroBasket tournament.

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG Paige Bueckers SF DiJonai Carrington PF Miysha Hiness-Allen C NaLyssa Smith

Conversely, the Sun will be without Leila Lacan for the game on Friday. She is currently out until July due to an overseas commitment.

Position Starter PG Bria Hartley SG Jacy Sheldon SF Marina Marbrey PF Tina Charles C Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun betting tips

Arike Ogunbowale holds one of the best odds for the Dallas Wings in their game against the Sun. Featuring odds of -115 for over 17.5 points per game, the guard offers a great return.

For the Sun, Marina Mabrey has an odd of +122 for over 4.5 assists, which serves as the best pick. The guard recorded seven assists in her last game and is favored to repeat the same against the Wings.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun predictions

The Dallas Wings are seen as the favorites going into the game and should get the win given they have already beaten the Sun at home earlier this season.

