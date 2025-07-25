Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - July 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings will be visiting the West Coast as they face the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, July 25, in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Wings will enter the game with a record of 7-17, while the Valkyries look to regain their winning form as they currently sit in the ninth seed with a 10-12 record.

Ad

The Valkyries have lost their last three games, as they've slid out of the top eight, where they have been standing for most of the first half of the season. Meanwhile, the Wings hold the second-worst record in the WNBA but are looking to spark a winning run to revive their playoff hopes.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries game details

The Wings-Valkyries game will be televised via ION, WNBA App, and the WNBA League Pass. It will take place inside the Chase Center at 10 PM Eastern time.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Wings (+145) vs Valkyries (-166)

Spread: Wings (+4) vs Valkyries (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Wings -110 (o160.5) vs Valkyries -110 (u160.5)

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Paige Bueckers, who is coming off her first-ever All-Star game as a rookie, is expected to lead the charge for the Wings against the Valkyries. She is averaging 18.2 points per game and can catch fire anytime from the 3-point line. Expect her to score more than 18 points and drain at least three triples in the game against the Valkyries.

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale has also been their second option, putting up 15.9 points per game. With the way the Valkyries’ defense has been performing in the past games, expect her to also get her numbers up in their matchup. Bet on her to score 16 or more points.

Kayla Thornton, meanwhile, has been the Valkyries’ go-to player this season. She is recording 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while being the team’s leader in close games. With this game possibly going down to the wire, bet on Thornton to put up more than 15 points and grab more than six rebounds as she looks to lift the team back to the winning track.

Ad

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Dallas Wings are our choice to win this game. Bueckers’ performance will be a massive indicator for the game’s result, but we expect a more confident rookie and tally solid numbers, especially after her first All-Star appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More