Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 4 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries matchup is one of three WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Thursday. Dallas has the worst record in the league at 9-32, while Golden State is sixth with a 22-18 record.

This will be the fourth game between the two teams this season, with the Valkyries holding a 2-1 lead. They last played Aug. 24, when Golden State got a 90-81 win behind Veronica Burton’s 25 points, 13 assists and four blocks. Dallas was led by Maddy Siegrist’s 16 points and three steals.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries game details and odds

The ⁠⁠Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Chase Center. The game will air locally on KPIX+44 and KFAA. It will also stream live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wings (+521) vs. Valkyries (+-576)

Spread: Wings (+10.5) vs. Valkyries (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Wings -110 (o159.5) vs. Valkyries -110 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries preview

The Wings are having a season to forget and have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They have lost eight games on the trot, the longest losing streak in the league.

They last played on Monday and suffered a lopsided 96-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Dallas was led by Paige Bueckers’ 17 points, while Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 25 points in just 23 minutes.

Nobody expected much of Golden State in its inaugural season but it has surprised everyone with its performance. It sits pretty at sixth and has won four straight games.

The Valkyries’ most recent win was a hard-fought 66-58 victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Tami Fagbenle led Golden State with 16 points, while Breanna Stewart led New York with 19 points.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Paige Bueckers’ points total for the game is set at 16.5, which is under her season average of 18.9 points. She is having a terrific rookie season and should be able to score over 16.5 points Thursday as well.

Veronica Burton’s points total is set at 14.5, a mark she hasn’t crossed in two straight games. So, it might be time for a breakout game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Valkyries to get an easy win at home. We expect the same as they have been the more consistent team throughout the season. Bet on Golden State to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 159.5 points.

