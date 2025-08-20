Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - August 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings take on the LA Sparks on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Wings enter with the 11th-best record in the league at 9-26, while the Sparks have a 16-18 slate, good for ninth.

The game is important for the Sparks' playoff hopes, as they trail just 1.0 games behind the eight-placed Seattle Storm, who have an 18-18 record, while the Wings are out of playoff contention.

Here’s a preview of Wednesday's Dallas Wings versus LA Sparks game, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks Odds

Moneyline: Wings (+280) vs Sparks (-315)

Spread: Wings +8.5 vs Sparks -7.5

Total (O/U): Wings o182 (-110) vs Aces u182 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks preview and betting tips

The Wings have the league's top rookie, Paige Bueckers, who has been tearing it up in her first WNBA season.

She has put up 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, leading the Wings in points, assists, steals and blocks this season. Bet on her to reach her averages, including going over 20 points in the matchup against the Wings.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale has been a steady support for Bueckers. In her last 10 games, she's averaging 10.1 points. Expect her to turn it up a notch against the Sparks. Bet on her over at 12 points.

Kelsey Plum has delivered in important games for the Sparks this season. She's tallying 20.4 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, leading the Sparks throughout the year. With an all-important game against the Wings, bet on her to go over 20 points and record more than five assists.

Dearica Hamby has also been a key factor for the Sparks in their last 10 games, averaging 19.1 points per game. Bet on her over at her average.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks prediction

The Sparks need this win more than the Wings, so they are expected to be extra motivated to get the victory to continue their playoff push. We predict a Sparks win over the Wings with a double-digit margin.

Prediction: Expect the Sparks to win by 12.

