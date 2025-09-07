Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

It's the final week of the WNBA regular season, with the LA Sparks looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. The Sparks welcome the Wings at the Crypto.com Arena, needing a win and more to help their chances of returning to the postseason.

The Wings have already been eliminated from playoff contention and could finish with the worst record in the league. The Sparks, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Dream, which nearly ended their pursuit of the final playoff spot.

Fans can watch the Wings-Sparks game on local channels, such as KFAA in Dallas and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription platform. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.

Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wings (+360) vs. Sparks (-470)

Spread: Wings +9.5 (-110) vs. Sparks -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wings, o180 (-108), Sparks, u180 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks Preview

Sunday's game is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Wings and Sparks. The Sparks are looking to get the sweep, though the last two games were both one-point wins. Nevertheless, this game is about survival for the Sparks and some luck.

For the Sparks to make the playoffs, they need to win their final three games, and the Storm lose their final game of the campaign. The Fever will also need to lose their final two games of the season, so it's a tall task for Kelsey Plum and company.

Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups

Wings

G - Paige Bueckers | G - Grace Berger | F - Maddy Siegrist | F - Haley Jones | C - Myisha Hines-Allen

Sparks

G - Kelsey Plum | G - Julie Allemand | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Azura Stevens | C - Dearica Hamby

Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks Betting Tips

Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Bueckers is favored to go OVER (-128), which is not a bad bet to make. The rookie has scored 17 points or more in her last two games.

Kelsey Plum is favored to go OVER (-128) 18.5 points via FanDuel. Plum has scored 19 points or more in three of her last four games. Bet on the Sparks star to go OVER and get at least 19 points against Dallas.

Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks Prediction

The Sparks are the heavy favorites to beat the Wings on Sunday at home. Dallas doesn't have any incentive to get the win, while the Sparks should be all in if they want to make the playoffs. The prediction is a win for the Sparks, and the total is going UNDER 180 points.

