Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 2) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces will square off Friday at the University of Notre Dame for their first preseason game in 2025. Wings sharpshooter Arike Ogunbowale, the all-time leader in points in Fighting Irish history, should relish playing on familiar ground. New coach Chris Koclanes and Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, will debut for the Wings.

Meanwhile, the Aces’ road back to the top of the WNBA could start in Purcell Pavilion. Unlike the Wings, Las Vegas has two Notre Dame legends, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. Loyd, the former Seattle Storm superstar, and Young can give the game a Fighting Irish color if they stay on the court with Ogunbowale.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

Wings injury report

Lou Lopez Senechal announced in late February that she would sit out this season and would not join the Dallas Wings in home or road games.

Tyasha Harris will be in street clothes because of a left knee injury.

Aces injury report

Dana Evans, whom the Las Vegas Aces acquired from the Chicago Sky in a trade, is dealing with a left knee injury. She could be out of her new team’s preseason games.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who announced in early April that she is pregnant, will miss the first three months of the season. Although she is on a non-guaranteed training camp contract, the Aces will reportedly keep her on the roster.

The bad news for the Aces is Megan Gustafson’s lower leg injury, which she suffered in practice on Wednesday. Coach Becky Hammon is unsure if the backup center will play this season.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Paige Bueckers JJ Quinerly Mai Yamamoto Arike Ogunbowale Maddy Siegrist Aziaha James McKenzie Forbes DiJonai Carrington Myisha Hines-Allen Kaila Charles NaLyssa Smith Mikiah Herbert-Hannigan Joyner Holmes Madison Scott Teaira McCowan Aaronette Vonleh Luisa Geiselsoder

Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Chelsea Gray Deja Kelly Harmoni Turner Jackie Young Aaliyah Nye Tiffany Mitchell Jewell Loyd Kierstan Bell Crystal Bradford Kiah Stokes A'ja Wilson Queen Egbo Elizabeth Kitley

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Key Matchups

Paige Bueckers vs Chelsea Gray or Jackie Young

The highly touted Paige Bueckers will get her first taste of WNBA basketball on Friday. She will likely start the game against either Jackie Young or Chelsea Gray.

Bueckers said during training camp that she will lean on the Wings’ coaching staff to help her prepare for the physicality in the pros. Although she will play in a preseason game, she will be tested right away by Young and Gray, two of the best point guards in the league.

A’ja Wilson vs Teaira McCowan

A’ja Wilson last played in Game 4 of the Aces-Liberty series in October. After roughly seven months away from organized basketball, fans will finally see the reigning unanimous MVP return to action.

Wilson will likely go up against the 6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan, who is a handful on both ends of the floor. Although both will likely hold back, seeing them go head-to-head will always be exciting for basketball fans.

