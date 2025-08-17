Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - August 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Wings (9-25) are trying to end the season on a positive note as their playoff prospects continue to look bleak. On the other hand, the Aces (20-14) are still in the hunt for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wings (+400) vs. Aces (-550)

Spread: Wings (+10) vs. Aces (-10)

Total: Wings -110 (o175.0) vs. Aces -110 (u175.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Wings have won just one of their six outings thus far in the month of August. On Friday, they lost 97-96 to the LA Sparks. Paige Bueckers had 29 points, four rebounds and five assists in this narrow defeat.

Meanwhile, the Aces are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak. On Friday, they defeated the Phoenix Mercury, who currently hold the no. 2 spot in the Western Conference. In this 86-83 thriller, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson had a double-double performance with 30 ppg and 16 rpg.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: Grace Berger | SF: Maddy Siegrist | PF: Haley Jones | C: Luisa Geiselsoder

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: NaLyssa Smith

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

Maddy Siegrist's point total is set at 14.5, which is above her season average of 11.1 points per game. Siegrist had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in the loss to the Sparks.

Jackie Young's point total is set at 16.5, which is slightly below her season average of 17.0 points per outing. Young had 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting in the win over the Mercury.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Aces are favored to get the win over the Wings in this Sunday afternoon matchup. Las Vegas' momentum makes them a formidable threat to the rest of the league as the postseason approaches.

