Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 season

The Dallas Wings get another shot at the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Paige Bueckers debuted in the WNBA with a 99-84 loss to last year’s finalists. Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington hoped to help the team get revenge in the rematch.
The Lynx, unbeaten in two games to start the season, look to sustain their dominance over the vastly retooled team. Minnesota will not have Kayla McBride for personal reasons, but it has the depth to give Napheesa Collier the support she needs. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve can also count on Courtney Williams and Jessica Shepard to carry the team.
Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
Wings injury report
Lou Lopez Senechal, who announced she would sit out the 2025 season in February, is the only unavailable player for the Wings.
Lynx injury report
Kayla McBride will not be with the team for the rematch against the Wings due to personal reasons.
Alanna Smith, who did not play against Dallas in the season opener, is listed as probable due to a quadriceps injury. Smith played two nights ago in Minnesota’s 89-75 beatdown of the LA Sparks. Although her injury does not seem serious, the Lynx will be cautious with her.
Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Key Matchups
Napheesa Collier vs NaLyssa Smith
Collier dropped a season high 34 points when the Lynx drubbed the Wings in the season opener. NaLyssa Smith, who will likely start on last year’s MVP runner-up, must do a better job in the rematch. If Smith has trouble slowing down Collier again, the Wings could end with their second straight loss to the hosts.
6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan, who played only five minutes in the first meeting against the Lynx, could have more opportunities to guard Collier on Wednesday.
Courtney Williams vs Paige Bueckers
Courtney Williams outplayed and outshone Paige Bueckers in the first Wings-Lynx showdown. The veteran finished the game with 25 points, nine assists and four rebounds and helped shackle the rookie in her debut. Bueckers ended the night with 10 points behind 3-for-10 shooting.
If Williams continues to dominate her 1-on-1 battle with Bueckers, the Wings are likely looking at another blowout loss.
Bridget Carleton vs Arike Ogunbowale
The Minnesota Lynx threw different defenders at Dallas Wings sharpshooter Arike Ogunbowale on Friday. Bridget Carleton could again start at the All-Star guard, who finished with 16 points against the Lynx. Still, Carleton and Co. forced Arike Ogunbowale to 4-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-3 from deep.
Ogunbowale had trouble finding open spots and had to earn most of her points from the free-throw line, where she went 8-for-8. Another off-shooting night from one of the WNBA’s most prolific scorers will not bode well for the Wings.