Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 season

The Dallas Wings get another shot at the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Paige Bueckers debuted in the WNBA with a 99-84 loss to last year’s finalists. Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington hoped to help the team get revenge in the rematch.

Ad

The Lynx, unbeaten in two games to start the season, look to sustain their dominance over the vastly retooled team. Minnesota will not have Kayla McBride for personal reasons, but it has the depth to give Napheesa Collier the support she needs. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve can also count on Courtney Williams and Jessica Shepard to carry the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Report

Wings injury report

Lou Lopez Senechal, who announced she would sit out the 2025 season in February, is the only unavailable player for the Wings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lynx injury report

Kayla McBride will not be with the team for the rematch against the Wings due to personal reasons.

Alanna Smith, who did not play against Dallas in the season opener, is listed as probable due to a quadriceps injury. Smith played two nights ago in Minnesota’s 89-75 beatdown of the LA Sparks. Although her injury does not seem serious, the Lynx will be cautious with her.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Starters 2nd 3rd Paige Bueckers Aziaha James JJ Quinerly Arike Ogunbowale Tyasha Harris DiJonai Carrington Kaila Charles Myisha Hines-Allen Maddy Siegrist NaLyssa Smith Teaira McCowan Luisa Geiselsoder

Ad

Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Courtney Williams Natisha Hiedeman Bridget Carleton Diamond Miller Karlie Samuelson Alissa Pili Jessica Shepard Allana Smith Anastasiia Kosu Napheesa Collier Marieme Badiane

Ad

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Key Matchups

Napheesa Collier vs NaLyssa Smith

Collier dropped a season high 34 points when the Lynx drubbed the Wings in the season opener. NaLyssa Smith, who will likely start on last year’s MVP runner-up, must do a better job in the rematch. If Smith has trouble slowing down Collier again, the Wings could end with their second straight loss to the hosts.

Ad

6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan, who played only five minutes in the first meeting against the Lynx, could have more opportunities to guard Collier on Wednesday.

Courtney Williams vs Paige Bueckers

Courtney Williams outplayed and outshone Paige Bueckers in the first Wings-Lynx showdown. The veteran finished the game with 25 points, nine assists and four rebounds and helped shackle the rookie in her debut. Bueckers ended the night with 10 points behind 3-for-10 shooting.

If Williams continues to dominate her 1-on-1 battle with Bueckers, the Wings are likely looking at another blowout loss.

Ad

Bridget Carleton vs Arike Ogunbowale

The Minnesota Lynx threw different defenders at Dallas Wings sharpshooter Arike Ogunbowale on Friday. Bridget Carleton could again start at the All-Star guard, who finished with 16 points against the Lynx. Still, Carleton and Co. forced Arike Ogunbowale to 4-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-3 from deep.

Ogunbowale had trouble finding open spots and had to earn most of her points from the free-throw line, where she went 8-for-8. Another off-shooting night from one of the WNBA’s most prolific scorers will not bode well for the Wings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More