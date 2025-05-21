Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are three games on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx matchup. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Lynx earning a 99-84 win in the first game of the campaign.

The Wings begin a rough four-game road trip after losing their first two games of the season, while the Lynx will have their home opener following two wins on the road. Paige Bueckers has looked good for Dallas and Napheesa Collier continued to carry Minnesota.

Fans can watch the Wings-Lynx game on local channels, KFAA in Dallas and FanDuel Sports Network - North in Minnesota. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wings (+490) vs. Lynx (-750)

Spread: Wings +11.5 (-110) vs. Lynx -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wings o168.5 (-105) vs. Lynx u168.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

The Wings are looking to win their first game of the season after losing their first two games at home. They were no match against the Minnesota Lynx, 99-84, in the first game before coming up short 79-71 versus the Seattle Storm on Monday night.

On the other hand, the Lynx improved to 2-0 after defeating the LA Sparks on the road with ease. They will try to become the first team in the league to get to three wins this season.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups

Wings

G - Paige Bueckers | G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - DiJonai Carrington | F - NaLyssa Smith | C - Myisha Hines-Allen

Lynx

G - Courtney Williams | G - Karlie Samuelson | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. Bueckers is favored to go UNDER (-128) against the Lynx despite scoring 19 points in her second WNBA game. Bet on the UConn product to go OVER (-102) and score at least 16 points.

Napheesa Collier is favored to go UNDER (-128) 24.5 points via FanDuel. Collier is coming off a 23-point performance, but it's probably better to place your money on OVER (-102) given the absence of Kayla McBride for the third straight contest.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Wings on Wednesday night. They have a much better roster compared to a Dallas team that had an overhaul during the offseason. The prediction is a win for the Lynx, with the total going OVER 168.5 points.

