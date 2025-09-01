Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - Sept. 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings will be on the road to face the Minnesota Lynx in one of three games scheduled for Monday. It's the fourth matchup between them this season.

The Wings (9-31) are bottom in the Western Conference and have won once in their last 10 games. They were last in action on Aug. 29, losing 100-78 on the road against the Atlanta Dream.

Rookie guard Paige Bueckers recorded a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, alongside one rebound, while Maddy Siegrist had 25 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lynx (31-8) are first in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. They returned to winning ways on Aug. 30 in a 94-70 victory on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while DiJonai Carrington added 18 points, one rebound and three assists.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx game details

The Wings-Lynx game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The matchup will air on TV on NBA TV, KFAA and FDSN and stream via Fubo.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx betting lines

Moneyline: Wings (+950) vs. Lynx (-1700)

Spread: Wings (+17.5) vs. Lynx (-17.5)

Total: (O/U): Wings (o169.5) -110 vs. Lynx (u169.5) -110

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

The Lynx have a better head-to-head record against Dallas. In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota has won seven and also holds a 3-0 record this season against the Wings.

The two teams' last matchup was on June 8, which the Lynx won 81-65, after a 24-9 fourth quarter run. Collier recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while the Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale finished with 26 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Wings

PG - Paige Bueckers | SG - Grace Berger | SF - Diamond Miller | PF - Maddy Siegrist | C - Myisha Hines-Allen

Lynx

PG - Kayla McBride | SG - Courtney Williams | SF - Bridget Carleton | PF - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 16.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.9 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 23.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 23.4 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Lynx are the huge favorites. With a 94.4% win percentage compared to the Mystics’ 9.5%, expect Minnesota to continue its winning run against Dallas.

