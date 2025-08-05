Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - August 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Monday. The Wings have struggled to pick up wins throughout the 2025 season, while the Liberty are trying to reach peak form in time for the playoffs.
During these two teams' first meeting on July 28, the Wings scored a massive upset victory over the defending champions. New York, then, will be out to avenge a loss while also trying to stay ahead of the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in the Eastern Conference standings.
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips
Moneyline: Wings (+400) vs Liberty (-521)
Spread: Wings (+9.5) vs Liberty (-9.5)
Total: Wings -115 (o174.5) vs Liberty -115 (u174.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty preview
The Wings are coming off back-to-back losses dealt by Atlanta and Indiana, the same Eastern Conference teams that New York is trying to stave off. In the Wings' 88-78 loss to the Fever last Friday, Paige Bueckers was the only Dallas player to post double-digit scoring (22 points on 50% shooting from the field).
Meanwhile, the Liberty snapped their recent four-game skid with an 87-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun this past Sunday. Sabrina Ionescu had 36 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in this win.
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineups
Wings
PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Arike Ogunbowale | PF: Haley Jones | C: Luisa Geiselsoder
Liberty
PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel Jones
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty betting tips
Arike Ogunbowale's point total is set at 15.5, which is nearly identical with her season average of 15.7 points per game. Ogunbowale had just eight points on 1-for-6 shooting in the loss to the Fever.
Jonquel Jones' point total is set at 16.5, which is above her season average of 14.1 points per outing. Jones had 21 points and nine rebounds in the victory over the Sun.
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty prediction
The Liberty are projected to get the win over the Wings on their home floor of Barclays Arena. Throughout the season, the Liberty have looked much sharper than their Western Conference opponents on Monday.