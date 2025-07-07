Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - July 7 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury face each other again on Monday. After the Wings won 98-89 in Dallas three nights ago, the rematch will take place in The Valley, the Mercury’s home floor. Paige Bueckers and Co. look to improve their winning streak to three and take a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Mercury.
Meanwhile, the home team hopes to shake off a two-game slump after racking up six straight wins. Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts must coax more out of a roster missing Kahleah Copper (hamstring), Alexa Held (chest) and MVP candidate Satou Sabally (ankle).
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction
Moneyline: Wings (+210) vs. Mercury (-260)
Odds: Wings (+6.0 -110) vs. Mercury (-6.0 -110)
Total (O/U): Wings (o165.5 -110) vs. Mercury (u165.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury preview
Like the Phoenix Mercury, the Dallas Wings are also dealing with multiple injuries. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), DiJonai Carrington (ribs) and Maddy Siegrist (knee) will be unavailable. They join Lou Lopez Senechala and Tyasha Harris, who are out for the season.
Dallas pulled off the upset against the Mercury a few nights ago by leaning on their four rookies. The Wings will again count on their youngsters to carry the team against their also injury-hampered but still dangerous visitors.
Where the Mercury will get their offense will be answered on Sunday. In the loss to the Wings on Thursday, Kahleah Copper scored 33 points, while Satou Sabally contributed 20 points, three assists and two rebounds. Without them, the Mercury will be hoping Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld, Sami Whitcomb and Kalani Brown can pick up the slack.
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups
Wings
PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: Aziaha James | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Luisa Geiselsoder | C: Li Yueru
Mercury
PG: Monique Akoa Makani | PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Kathryn Westbeld | PF: Natasha Mack | C: Alyssa Thomas
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips
Aziaha James dropped a career-high 28 points against the Mercury on Thursday. The rookie might not top that figure in the rematch, but she will likely blow past her 13.5 (O/U) points prop.
Paige Bueckers has had much on her plate due to the Wings’ injury-riddled roster. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft has proven her versatility in her last two games. Against the Mercury a few nights ago, she delivered 23 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Bueckers likely eases past her 23.5 (O/U) props for points and rebounds combined.
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Dallas Wings have adapted well to the injuries of key players. Behind their rookies, they seem to have found their rhythm and cohesion.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury have not had Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally out at the same time. Replacing their production might be too tough on a team struggling with its scoring efficiency.
Dallas likely sustains its hot form and covers the +6.0 spread if it loses.