Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction and odds | May 25, 2024

The Dallas Wings are set to face the red-hot Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Saturday, one of five games in the 2024 WNBA season. The Wings come into the matchup with a 1-2 record, while the Mercury, on a three-game winning streak, hold a 3-1 record.

The Mercury are one of the league's hottest teams, ranking third in scoring with 87.3 points per game. The Wings, meanwhile, are eighth, averaging 79.7 points per game.

Defensively, the Wings have struggled, allowing 81.7 points per game. Similarly, the Mercury have not excelled in defense, conceding 85.5 points per game, the third highest in the league.

With both teams favoring an offensive style, fans can expect a high-scoring game. The key question is whether the Wings can halt the Mercury's winning streak or if the Mercury will extend their run to four consecutive victories.

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury, preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 10 p.m. EST.

Moneyline: Wings (+124) vs Mercury (-148)

Spread: Wings -3 (-110) vs Mercury +3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wings u166.5 (-110) vs Mercury o166.5 (-110)

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury preview

In a potentially high-scoring game, the Wings will face the Mercury on the road. Brittney Griner remains sidelined for the Mercury, while the Wings will be without Awak Kuier (rest, out for the season), Satou Sabally (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown (nose) and Natasha Howard (foot). Although the Mercury's statistics look stronger early in the season, an upset by the Wings shouldn't be surprising.

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury starting lineups

The Dallas Wings have shuffled their starting lineups, but the likely starters are Sevgi Uzun at PG, Arike Ogunbowale at SG, Stephanie Soares at SF, Maddy Siegrist at PF and Teaira McCowan at C.

If they opt for changes, they may choose from their productive reserves Monique Billings, Kalani Brown and Jaelyn Brown.

The Phoenix Mercury will likely start Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud at the guard positions, Rebecca Allen and Kahleah Cooper at the forward spots, with Natasha Mack at center.

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Phoenix Mercury are expected to leverage their potent offense against the Wings' weaker defense for a win. Arike Ogunbowale is anticipated to continue leading the Wings, averaging 28.0 ppg.

Kahleah Cooper, averaging 28.5 ppg, is also expected to have a high-scoring output. The Mercury's other top scorers, Taurasi (16.8 ppg) and Cloud (11.5 ppg), could also make significant contributions. Fans should be excited for this showdown, but the Mercury are favored to win.