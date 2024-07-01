  • home icon
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Injury Reports for July 1 | 2024 WNBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jul 01, 2024 11:56 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Injury Reports for July 1 | 2024 WNBA season (IMAGN)

The Seattle Storm host the Dallas Wings on Monday for their third encounter of the season and second of back-to-back matchups. The Storm head into the game with a 2-0 record against the Wings this season, including victory in the first of their back-to-back matchups on Saturday.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm to a 97-76 victory against the Wings on Saturday with 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings' losing effort with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Wings are 10th in the league with a 4-14 record and have won just one of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Storm are fourth with a 12-6 record. They won seven of their last 10 games and are riding a three-game winning streak.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Injury Reports for July 1

Dallas Wings Injury Report

The Dallas Wings have five players on their injury report: Jaelyn Brown (illness), Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Maddy Siegrist (finger) are listed as out. Awak Kuier (rest) and Carla Leite (not injury-related) are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jaelyn BrownOut Illness
Satou SaballyOut Shoulder
Maddy SiegristOut
Finger
Awak KuierOut (OFS)
Rest
Carla LeiteOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related

Maddy Siegrist is dealing with a broken finger on her left hand, which she suffered during the first quarter of the Wings' matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on June 18. The second-year forward is without a timeline for return.

Seattle Storm Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm boast a largely healthy roster, with only Mackenzie Holmes listed on their injury report. The rookie is listed as out for the season due to a knee injury.

PlayerStatus
Injury
Mackenzie HolmesOut (OFS)Knee

Mackenzie Holmes is yet to make her debut in the WNBA after being picked 26th overall by the Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She will miss the season, as she undergoes a procedure on her knee and is expected to join the Storm for training camp in 2025.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm?

The Wings-Storm matchup is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV and Prime Video. Furthermore, fans in Dallas can catch the contest on Bally Sports Southwest, while fans in and around Seattle can watch it on FOX13+.

