On Tuesday, the Dallas Wings will travel north to face the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena for their first Commissioner's Cup game. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with their first game in Dallas yielding a 79-71 win for the Storm. However, with both teams currently on a losing streak, the rematch could be a tight affair.
The Dallas Wings have started the season with a 1-6 record, despite an offseason of heavy rebuilding. They brought in the likes of DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith while selecting Paige Buecekers as the No. 1 pick. However, the Texan team has struggled for form this season, as they sit second from the bottom in the standings. Having started the season with four defeats in a row, their only win this season came against the bottom-placed Connecticut Sun. In their two games since, the Wings have faced the Sky in those games, losing both.
On the other hand, the Storm started their season well, winning three of their first four games. However, since then, the Storm have endured three consecutive losses. Those losses have come against the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and the Aces, whom they played in their last game, which ended in a 75-70 loss in the Commissioner's Cup. With that said, the Storm are the better team at the time of writing and will be looking to return to winning ways against a struggling Wings team.
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction
The game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm is scheduled for tip-off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the ESPN and ESPN+ networks.
Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.
Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm preview
The game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm could be a tight affair, given the teams' recent performances. Both teams enter this fixture with a losing streak. The Wings are without a win in their last two games, while the Storm has lost three games in a row. Despite the latter having lost more games recently, their defeats have come against teams in the top five.
On the other hand, the Wings have lost their last two games against fellow strugglers Chicago Sky and could be in for a heavy defeat if not cautious. In their previous meeting, the Storm took home an 8-point victory with Nneka Ogwumike dropping a massive performance, recording 23 points and 18 rebounds. The Storm will be looking to bring in the same energy on Tuesday, as they look to get their first win of their Commissioner's Cup campaign.
The Dallas Wings, however, have a clean slate in the tournament, as this is their first game and will look to leave a mark in these games. Their regular season has not gone according to plan, and they could use the Commissioner's Cup as a way to salvage their season. Although this won't be an easy job, as the Storm will prove to be a tough opposition for the Dallas team.
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm starting lineups
According to ESPN.com, the Dallas Wings will be without Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris for their next game. The former will be rested after entering the league's concussion protocol, while Harris is out with a knee injury.
Alternatively, the Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson is the only player missing from the roster for the Canadian team.
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm betting tips
The Dallas Wings' best pick in Paige Bueckers' absence will be their other guard, Arike Ogunbowale. She has odds of -105 over and -110 under for 18.5 points scored, which will serve well, as she currently averages 17.9 points per game.
For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike will be their top pick once again. The forward has odds of -135 over and -110 under for recording over 17.5 points scored, which is a great figure, given her current average of 16.86 points per game.
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm prediction
The Dallas Wings will be the underdogs heading into the game. However, they will look to get their first win in two games and could see the Commissioner's Cup as a perfect opportunity.
However, the Storm should take the win given their recent games against stronger oppositions and the Wings' injury struggles in the back court.