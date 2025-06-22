Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings will travel to the capital on Sunday to face the Washington Mystics at the Care First Arena. This inter-conference game will serve as the first meeting between the two teams this season.

In their last game, the Mystics suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Atlanta Dream, losing 92-91. The one-point upset left them with a record of two losses and a win in their last three games as they continue to struggle for consistency.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings have started to find their footing as they recorded their first back-to-back win of the season with an 86-83 win in Connecticut. Before their game against the Sun, the Wings defeated the Valkyries at home, with Bueckers recording 20+ points in both games.

This game between Dallas and Washington will also see the early contenders for rookie of the season going head-to-head. Kiki Iriafen and Paige Buekcers have been the brightest prospects of the 2025 WNBA Draft and will face each other for the first time.

Iriafen currently leads the early ROTY rankings with 13.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, but Bueckers is quickly catching up, having played three games fewer. The Dallas guard is currently averaging 18.0 points and 5.8 assists per game, making this game an enticing prospect.

Apart from the individual battles, both teams will be looking to climb up the standings. The Mystics (5-8) are currently placed 9th, while the Wings (3-11) are looking to ascend further after climbing to 12th place in their last game.

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics: injury report

Dallas Wings injury report

The Dallas Wings enter this game with a lengthy injury list. Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris are both out with a knee injury, while Luisa Gieselsoder and Teaira McCowan have both left to participate in the EuroBasket. Additionally, DiJonai Carrington is listed as probable for the game due to a rib injury.

Washington Mystics injury report

The Mystics will be without rookie Georgia Amoore (ACL), she is out for the season and has not played a single game this term.

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics: starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth charts

The Dallas Wings starting five should feature Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Myisha Hines-Allen, Aziaha James and NaLysa Smith for their game against the Mystics.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Paige Bueckers SG Arike Ogunbowale JJ Quinerly SF Myisha Hines-Allen Kaila Charles PF Aziaha James C NaLyssa Smith Li Yueru

Washington Mystics predicted starting lineup and depth charts

The Washington Mystics starting five should see Sug Sutton and Brittney Sykes as the guards, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen as the forwards, while Shaira Austin will feature as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Sug Sutton Jade Melbourne SG Brittney Sykes Lucy Olsen SF Sonia Citron Aliyah Edwards Emily Engstler PF Kiki Iriafen Sika Kone C Shakira Austin Stefanie Dolson

