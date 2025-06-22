Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - June 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings visit the Washington Mystics on Sunday in the WNBA. The Wings are 3-11, 12th in the standings, while the Mystics are 5-8 and three spots above the Wings.

Dallas has won two of its eight games on the road this season, while the Mystics are 3-3 in home games. Here's a preview of their WNBA regular season matchup:

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics game details

The Wings-Mystics game will be happening inside CareFirst Arena in Washington. It will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and the Monumental Sports Network app, on top of it being streamed via WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Wings +164 vs Mystics +166

Spread: Wings +4.5 vs Mystics -3.5

Total: Wings -110 (o166) vs Mystics -110 (u166)

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics betting tips

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has been slowly getting her offensive rhythm in the WNBA with impressive showings in the past few games. Expect more of the same against the Mystics, as we predict that she will eclipse the 20-point mark once again.

Arike Ogunbowale has also been a solid facilitator throughout the season, averaging 4.2 assists per game. Bet on her to go over five assists in the game against the Mystics, as she has been a willing passer in their previous games.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are led by Brittney Sykes, who's putting up 20.6 points per game this season. Bet on her to go over 20 points, as the Wings are known for their flimsy perimeter defense, which Sykes could pounce on.

Kiki Iriafen could also dominate the rebounding department for the Mystics, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. Her rebounding numbers could reach over 10 against the Wings, considering Dallas’ lack of interior presence.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics betting tips

The Mystics are expected to impose their might against the Wings, making them the favorites. But expect the Wings to muster an upset against the home team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More