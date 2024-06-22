Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Preview and Prediction for June 22 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics matchup is one of the three WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Saturday. This will be their first game of the season.

This contest places the two teams with the worst records in the WNBA this season against each other. The Mystics are last with a 2-13 record, with the Wings just ahead of them with a 3-11 record.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics game details and odds

The Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 22, at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wings (-150) vs. Mystics (+122)

Spread: Wings (-2.5) vs. Mystics (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Wings -110 (o160.5) vs. Mystics -110 (u160.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics preview

The two teams have met 79 times in the regular season, with Dallas leading the all-time series 40-39. They met four times in the 2023 season, as the Wings dominated the season series 3-1. The year before, the Mystics won the series 3-1. With both teams struggling this season, it remains to be seen who can get the win Saturday.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics starting lineups

The Wings will be without Satou Sabally (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown (illness) and Maddy Siergist. Arike Ogunbowale (Achilles) and Natasha Howard (foot) are day-to-day. Dallas coach Latricia Trammell should start:

PG: Sevgi Uzun SG: Jacy Sheldon SF: Maddy Siegrist PF: Monique Billings C: Teaira McCowan

The Wings’ key bench contributors should be Kalani Brown and Stephanie Soares.

The Mystics listed Brittney Sykes (left foot sprain) and Shakira Austin (hip) as out for Saturday’s game. Myisha Hines-Allen (hip) and Aaliyah Edwards (back) are questionable. With so many injury concerns, Washington coach Eric Thibault should start:

PG: Julie Vanloo SG: Ariel Atkins SF: Karlie Samuelson PF: Sahtori Walker-Kimbrough C: Stefanie Dolson

The Mystics’ key bench contributors should be Jade Melbourne and Emily Engstler.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics prediction

Despite being on the road, the Wings are projected by the oddsmakers to win Saturday’s game. Washington is on the longest active losing streak at nine games. Moreover, recent injuries have stretched the roster thin. Expect Dallas to cover the spread for a win. This should be a low-scoring game, with the team total staying under 160.5 points.