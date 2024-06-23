Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics Preview and Prediction for June 23 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics matchup is one of the four WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Sunday. This will also be the two teams’ second matchup of back-to-back games. The Mystics dominated the Wings 97-69 on Saturday.

Washington and Dallas have the two worst records in the current WNBA season. The Wings are 11th with a 3-12 record, while the Mystics are 12th at 3-13. Dallas has the longest active losing streak at 10 games.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics game details and odds

The Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 23, at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Wings (+112) vs. Mystics (-138)

Spread: Wings (+2) vs. Mystics (-2)

Total (O/U): Wings -110 (o161.5) vs. Mystics -110 (u161.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics preview

The two teams have met 80 times in the regular season, with the all-time series tied 40-40 after Saturday’s game. In the 97-69 win, Washington was led by Emily Engstler’s 23 points and nine rebounds off of the bench. Dallas was led by Natasha Howard’s 19 points.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics starting lineups

The Wings should be without Satou Sabally (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown (illness) and Maddy Siergist. Dallas coach Latricia Trammell should start:

PG: Sevgi Uzun SG: Arike Ogunbowale SF: Natasha Howard PF: Jacy Sheldon C: Teaira McCowan

The Wings’ key bench contributors should be Kalani Brown, Monique Billings and Lou Lopez-Senechal.

The Mystics should be without Brittney Sykes (left foot sprain), Shakira Austin (hip) andAaliyah Edwards (back). Washington coach Eric Thibault should start:

PG: Julie Vanloo SG: Ariel Atkins SF: Karlie Samuelson PF: Myisha Hines-Allen C: Stefanie Dolson

The Mystics’ key bench contributors should be Emily Engstler and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Mystics are slightly favored by the oddsmakers to win this game. If Saturday’s game is any indication, Washington must get an easy win on Sunday as well. Expect the home team to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 161.5 points.