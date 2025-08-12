Did Seattle Storm locker room altercation trigger Alysha Clark’s trade to Mystics? 3x WNBA champ's abrupt move explored

Three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark was traded to the Washington Mystics on Monday. In exchange, the Seattle Storm received All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. One of the speculations about the trade was the reported locker room dispute in Seattle. Guard Zia Cooke, and one of Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft picks, was also part of the trade package.It was a difficult move for Clark to request a trade from the Storm, as she spent the first nine years of her WNBA career with them. She joined the Mystics and played two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces following her Seattle stint. After that, she returned to the team that gave her a chance this year.However, things haven't gone her way. According to insider Kareem Copeland,&quot;Clark said the decision was hard with her history with Seattle. But had to separate the emotion from business. She’s at peace and is happy.&quot; Kareem Copeland @kareemcopelandLINKClark said the decision was hard with her history with Seattle. But had to separate the emotion from business. She’s at peace and is happy. She just got to Washington this morning and is currently looking for dog sitters.WNBA insider Christian Braswell confirmed the report and also revealed that there was a locker room dispute in Seattle. This ultimately led to Clark's request to get traded. Braswell also confirmed that multiple news outlets have reported a verbal altercation within the Storm.&quot;According to multiple sources, there were verbal altercations in the locker room with teammates that also led to the trade request,&quot; Braswell posted on X.christan (no i), ß @ChristanWNBALINKCan confirm Kareem’s reporting on Alysha Clark’s trade request. According to multiple sources, there were verbal altercations in the locker room with teammates that also led to the trade request. Story to come. @OffTheRecordWDuring Alysha Clark’s time with the Storm, she was considered one of the best defenders in the league. She was in the All-Defensive Second Team and finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019. Also, Clark was part of the All-Defensive First Team in 2020 and the runner-up for the DPOY.Clark's time in Seattle culminated in her averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.Alysha Clark details the adjustment of being on a rebuilding teamA particular trade affects a player's ability to adjust depending on the team's situation. For Alysha Clark, she doesn't think it's a difficult transition now that she's with the Mystics, a team looking to build around their young talent of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.“It’s not a hard adjustment,” Clark said. “Anywhere you go, the foundation and the daily habits, it doesn’t matter if you’re in contention for a championship or if you’re trying to build that culture, it’s all the same.”Alysha Clark has played two games for Washington this season with a 1-1 record. Clark now serves as the veteran voice for the youngsters in Washington.