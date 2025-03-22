"Don't make me cry" - Dearica Hamby, Teresa Weatherspoon & more react to Vinyl assistant coach’s emotional post after Unrivaled’s debut season

After reaching the first edition of the Unrivaled final, Vinyl staffers took to social media to show love to one another and remember the special moments they shared in the last two months. Coach Zak Buncic, who works with the LA Sparks in the WNBA, shared a lengthy message to reflect on Vinyl's season and the future of the 3-on-3 competition.

Ad

I Could Not Have Asked For A Better Groundbreaking 1st Season With @unrivaledbasketball!

A Huge Thank You Goes Out To Team Vinyl BC! I Would Not Have Wanted To Do This With Any One Else, From Getting To Work Alongside The Legendary Teresa Weatherspoon, To Getting to Coach This Amazing Group Of Players That Helped Us Reach The Championship Game!

Ad

Trending

Thank You To Alex, Luke, Clare, Lou, All The Amazing Athletes, & The Great Group Of Coaches For Making This Experience One That No One Will Ever Forget!!

Ad

The rest of the team reacted to Buncik's words, including Dearica Hamby and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Hamby's comment

Jordin Canada also commented underneath the post

Arik Ogunbowale opted for two hands doing the shape of a heart with their fingers

Rae Burrell's also used two emojis

Teresa Weatherspoon also joined the conversation, celebrating her time with the coach and how far they came in their inaugural campaign.

Ad

Weatherspoon shared a positive message to Buncik

Revisiting Vinyl BC first season in Unrivaled

Despite a strong debut in the 2025 Unrivaled season with a 79-73 win over Rose BC, Vinyl struggled to maintain that start. They made the postseason as the only team with a negative record (5-9), but once the playoffs started, the mindset changed.

Ad

Vinyl pulled off a major upset in the semifinals by taking out the one-loss Lunar Owls. Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada led the way with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

The final game didn't go in their favor, as they lost to Angel Reese's Rose, the same team they beat in the season opener.

Rose BC won the game 62-54 to claim the first-ever Unrivaled championship. For the Vinyl, Howard led with 22 points, but the rest of the team couldn't do much.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback