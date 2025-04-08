Ex-UConn guard Nika Muhl honors Paige Bueckers' NCAA title run

Nika Muhl, the all-time assists leader of the UConn Huskies, was among the most active cheerleaders for her alma mater as they scaled the pinnacle of women's collegiate basketball for the first time since 2016. The Seattle Storm guard showed her praise for former teammate Paige Bueckers as Bueckers exits UConn as a champion and prepares for the WNBA.

Muhl, who refers to Bueckers as her best friend, reposted Bueckers' celebratory post on Instagram and feted her feat of guiding UConn to championship glory, something the duo failed to do together.

"A national champion," Muhl wrote.

Nika Muhl's Instagram story referring to Paige Bueckers - Source: [email protected]

Muhl and Bueckers came agonizingly close to the title, reaching the championship game in 2022 and the Final Four in 2024.

Nika Muhl was joined by the likes of Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink in congratulating Paige Bueckers

Multiple WNBA stars, including Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink and Sabrina Ionescu, joined Nika Muhl in giving their appreciation for Paige Bueckers, who is already celebrated as an imminent WNBA superstar.

Bueckers' celebratory Instagram post witnessed a bevy of comments from a who's who of the WNBA.

"So so proud," Brink, who had stated her support for Bueckers and UConn ahead of the NCAA Tournament, posted.

Cameron Brink's comment on Paige Bueckers' Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@paigebueckers

"Congratulations," Plum posted.

Kelsey Plum's comment on Paige Bueckers' Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@paigebueckers

"That's right," Ionescu commented.

Sabrina Ionescu's comment on Paige Bueckers' Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@paigebueckers

"contratssss tea**ate," DiJonai Carrington commented, all but confirming the Dallas Wings' intention to take Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

DiJonai Carrington's comment on Paige Bueckers' Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@paigebueckers

Nika Muhl isn't the only WNBA player seemingly excited to witness Paige Bueckers in the league, and the responses across the league indicate the popularity Bueckers holds even before playing a minute of professional basketball.

Bueckers will enter the WNBA as a national champion and has the attention of the league and the world on her.

