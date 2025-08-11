  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "F*ck Caitlin Clark": $400,000 worth rapper accuses Stephen A. Smith of fueling divisive Fever star narrative, says WNBA doesn’t really need her

"F*ck Caitlin Clark": $400,000 worth rapper accuses Stephen A. Smith of fueling divisive Fever star narrative, says WNBA doesn’t really need her

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:13 GMT
$400,000 rapper accuses Stephen A. Smith of fueling divisive Fever star narrative, says she
"F*ck Caitlin Clark": $400,000 worth rapper accuses Stephen A. Smith of fueling divisive Fever star narrative, says WNBA doesn’t really need her (image credit: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been credited for her role in the WNBA’s growth. However, her injury-plagued season has seen the league’s attendance drop, which was noted by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Ad

Rapper and media personality Benzino, who has a net worth of $400,000 (according to Celebrity Net Worth), wasn’t pleased with Smith's comments. He accused the ESPN TV host of betrayal and fueling racial division.

“If I were a black woman in the WNBA would not f*** with Stephen A. Smith," Benzino said on Saturday. "He went on a whole tirade today about how black women in the WNBA should really be careful about the Caitlin Clark situation because when Clark doesn’t play the viewership goes down.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Y’all never needed Clark. Y'all didn’t need Caitlin Clark to pop off to WNBA and y'all been doing fine just without her. He really wants The woman of Of WNBA To get penalized for playing hard on her. F*** Caitlin Clark.”
Ad

Clark has been a transformative figure in the WNBA since being drafted at No. 1 in 2024. She has drawn record-breaking viewership and attendance, helping the league achieve historic numbers last season, including over 54 million viewers and 2.35 million in attendance.

However, the former Iowa star faced intense physical play and hard fouls. Some analysts viewed it as standard competition, while others saw it as excessive or motivated by jealousy/racism debates.

Smith addressed this on Friday's episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” He called Clark the WNBA’s “cash cow” and warned that rough treatment could harm the league, as viewership drops when she doesn’t play.

Ad

He also expressed support for a federal investigation into how referees and the league handle her physical treatment. He suggested that it might involve bias or inadequate protection, a stance that drew backlash, with critics like OutKick calling it “insane” and overblown.

Stephen A. Smith says President Trump could be involved in Caitlin Clark’s treatment

Stephen A. Smith discussed the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump getting involved in the controversy surrounding the treatment of Caitlin Clark. He clarified that he was not advocating for a federal investigation. However, he believed it was a plausible scenario given Trump’s history of engaging with high-profile issues to energize his political base.

Ad

The discussion stemmed from a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published on Aug. 3, titled “The WNBA and Caitlin Clark’s Civil Rights.” It was written by Sean McLean, a former Trump administration staffer.

The article argued that Clark has been subjected to excessive fouling and a “hostile workplace.” It added that it was due to the WNBA’s failure to address aggressive play against her.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications