Former Days Of Our Lives star married WNBA coach Vickie Johnson after romantic reconnection 20 years in the making

Former Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson tied the knot with former "Days of Our Lives" star Victoria Platt in November. The duo rekindled their relationship late last year and finally had a romantic reconnection which was 20 years in the making.

Ad

Platt took to Instagram to share images from her nuptials with Johnson as she happily announced their matrimony:

"Sooooooo, we did a thang ya’ll! Wootwoot! So very grateful to all my family and my Nu family for the love and support and joy you all shared and poured out on us. Happy 3 monthaversary baby! And a few days but who’s countin’??? Uhhh I am;) ❤️❤️❤️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to the couple's 'Our Story' section on theKnot, the duo first met on Oct. 1, 1999, when Platt "stalked" Vickie during a WNBA game. Johnson, who was suiting up for the New York Liberty at that time, seemed to be focused on her career.

Johnson continued to dedicate her life to basketball while Platt went on to have a successful acting career starring in shows such as "The Gates" and "Star Crossed." She also had a recurring role in the hit sitcom "Days of Our Lives" as Dr. Amanda Raynor between 2020-2021. The actress was also married to actor Terrel Tilford for two decades before divorcing him in 2021.

Ad

After 23 years, 17 months, 10 weeks and 86 days apart, the duo finally tied the knot after rekindling their connection during a mutual friend's birthday celebration in New Orleans. According to the website, the couple realized they still had something for each other during this sudden meeting and decided to give their relationship a chance.

Vickie Johnson and her legendary 25+ year stint in the WNBA

Selected as the 12th overall pick of the 1997 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty, Vickie Johnson has been a staple of the WNBA ever since. The 52-year-old has been in the league in various capacities and currently serves as the assistant coach for the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

During her 13-year playing stint in the WNBA, the former Louisiana Tech guard was at the New York Liberty for eight years making 282 appearances. Johnson also made two All-Star appearances and became the first player to reach 2,000 points for the Liberty. However, in 2006, the guard left the Liberty, joining the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Spending five seasons with the Texan team, Vickie Johnson retired at the end of the 2009 season before joining the team as an assistant coach in 2011. In 2017, she was promoted to the head coach role but vacated it a year later to join the Las Vegas Ace as an assistant coach. The former Liberty star was in Vegas for two years before leaving them to lead the Dallas Wings for two seasons.

Helping the team reach the playoffs in both seasons, Johnson then moved to the Atlanta Dream as an assistant coach in 2023 and has been there ever since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback