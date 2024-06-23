Glaring Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese stat illustrates gulf in offensive talent between WNBA Rookie of the Year contenders

The Rookie of the Year battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is heating up as the duo is locked in a fierce battle for the prestigious honor. Indiana Fever's Clark and Chicago Sky's Reese are showcasing their prodigious talent in their first professional basketball season. Both rookies are putting up historic numbers and achieving new milestones with each passing game.

Former Iowa superstar Clark is the fastest player to register 200 points, 75 rebounds and 75 assists in the league. On the other hand, the former LSU fan-favorite Reese made history by becoming the first rookie ever to record double-doubles in seven consecutive games.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clark and Reese have excelled in their roles for their respective teams, pushing the ceiling to another level. Debates rage on over which player is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, dividing fans and pundits.

Amidst the debate, a glaring stat has surfaced online showcasing the gulf in offensive talent between the two WNBA Rookie of the Year contenders.

Known for her shooting, Caitlin Clark has made 29 shots from 25 feet or beyond, shooting an impressive 33.3% from that range, as highlighted by an X user, @born_againtwice.

Expand Tweet

In contrast, Angel Reese, who scores most of her points at the rim, is shooting a disappointing 25.5% from 4 feet or beyond, making just 13 shots from that range. While their overall field goal percentages are similar, the disparity in shooting ability is clear.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in 2024 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark is spearheading Indiana Fever's mid-season push to stay in playoff contention after the franchise began the season poorly. The Fever are currently on a four-game winning streak and the rookie has been instrumental in the team's recent success. Indiana has won seven of their 17 matches so far.

Clark is leading all rookies in points, assists and steals. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. The rookie has a shooting split of 39.6% from the field, including 33.8% from the 3-point range.

Angel Reese too has been putting up big numbers for Chicago Sky. The major difference is that Reese's production hasn't ensured enough wins for the franchise. The Eastern Conference team has a 5-9 record after 14 games.

Reese has been dominant on the glass and the numbers are phenomenal. She leads all rookies in rebounds (10.8) and is second in the league in that category. The former LSU star leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds (4.9).

The Sky rookie is averaging 12.4 points on 38.6% shooting from the field. She has yet to attempt a shot from beyond the arc.