Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for July 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries travel to Georgia on Monday to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams as both look to return to winning ways.

In their last game, the Dream hosted the Seattle Storm and lost 80-79 in a close affair. Meanwhile, the Valkyries traveled to Target Canter to face the Lynx in their previous game and lost 92-71 to the league leaders.

Apart from the losses in their previous games, the two teams share a similar record in their last 10 appearances. The Valkyries are 7-3 while the Dream are slightly worse, at 6-4. Despite their poorer form, the Dream (11-7) are fifth in the standings while the Valkyries (9-8) are sixth.

This is due to Golden State's slow start to the season, losing five of their first seven games. However, they have had better results lately, coinciding with Kayla Thornton's fine form. The veteran forward has led the team from the front, averaging 14.9 ppg and 7.1 rpg.

Meanwhile, Allisha Gray leads the Dream in scoring, with the guard averaging 19.1 PPG and 5.7 RPG. Rhyne Howard has been a significant contributor to the Dream's tally, recording 16.8 PPG and 5.2 RPG.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream: Injury report

Golden State Valkyries report

Carla Leite is the only player on the Valkyries' injury report. She's listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Atlanta Dream report

Like their opponents, the Dream's injury report features a single player. Rhyne Howard is under day-to-day observation and could miss out due to an upper-body issue.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream: starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart

The State starting five should see Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes as the guards, Kayla Thornton and Stephanie Talbot as the forwards and Temi Fagbenle as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Veronica Burton Kaitlyn Chen SG Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin SF Kayla Thornton Janelle Salaun Cecilia Zandalasini PF Stephanie Talbot Laeticia Amihere C Temi Fagbenle Monique Billings

Atlanta Dream starting lineup and depth chart

The Dream should start Jordin Canada, Shatori-Walker Kimbrough, Alisha Gray, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner against the Valkyries.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jordin Canada Te-Hina Paopao SG Shatori-Walker Kimbrough Maya Caldwell SF Allisha Gray Nia Coffey PF Brionna Jones Naz Hillmon C Brittney Griner Taylor Thierry

