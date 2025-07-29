Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries travel to Georgia on Tuesday to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. This will be the second meeting between both teams this season, with the last game ending with a 90-81 win for the Dream.

Both teams enter this game with contrasting results. In their last game, the Dream secured a 90-86 win against the Minnesota Lynx, while the Valkyries suffered a 95-64 defeat against the Connecticut Sun. Both teams also have differing records in their last 10 games, with the Dream boasting five wins and five losses, while the Valkyries have won four and lost six.

In terms of the standings, Atlanta (15-10) is in fourth place, while the Valkyries (11-13) are just out of the playoff spot in ninth.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Valkyries and Dream is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on PeachtreeTV, KPIX 5 and KMAX 31 networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Valkyries +7.5 o155.5 (-115) +290 Atlanta Dream -7.5 u155.5 (-105) -375

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream preview

After a great month with eight wins and three losses in June, the Golden State Valkyries have backtracked this month. The franchise has lost six of its eight games so far and has one win in its last five games. Furthermore, their loss in the previous contest was a shocking one as they were defeated 95-64 by the bottom-placed Connecticut Sun.

In terms of individual performances, Kayla Thornton has continued to impress for the Valkyries. Making her first-ever WNBA All-Star appearance this term, the forward averages 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, she has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a surgery.

The Atlanta Dream have had a rollercoaster of a month — flashes of promise mixed with frustrating inconsistency. They’ve gone 4-4 in July, struggling to string wins together. But momentum might be shifting, as they’re now riding a two-game win streak and just became the first team to hand the Lynx a home loss at Target Center.

The Dream has five players averaging double digits this season, but the pick of the bunch has to be Allisha Gray. Averaging 18.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.9 apg, the guard has continued to deliver for her team. Additionally, Rhyne Howard has provided great support as well, recording 16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

The Golden State Valkyries will be without Kayla Thornton (knee), while Monique Bilings is listed as questionable at the time of writing. In their absence, the Valkyries should start with the following five:

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Tiffany Hayes SF Janelle Salaun PF Cecilia Zandalasini C Temi Fagbenle

The Atlanta Dream will be without Rhyne Howard (knee) and should start with the following players on Tuesday:

Position Starter PG Jordin Canada SG Maya Caldwell SF Allisha Gray PF Brionna Jones C Brittney Griner

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips

Due to Thornton's injury, the Valkyries have been left without a clear leader in the team. However, Veronica Burton could be a reliable pick for bettors. The guard averages 10.7 ppg and offers odds of -130 for over 10.5 points scored against the Dream.

Allisha Gray should be the favored pick for the Atlanta Dream. The All-Star has been their best player this season and offers odds of -108 for over 17.5 points scored. She currently averages 18.7 ppg and should reach the figure against a struggling Valkyries team.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream predictions

The Golden State Valkyries will look to return to winning ways on Tuesday, but will face a tough challenge in Georgia. The Atlanta Dream are high on confidence after their win against the Lynx and should make light work of Golden State.

Prediction: Expect the Atlanta Dream to win.

