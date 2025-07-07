Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - July 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are only two games on the WNBA schedule for Monday, including the matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries are coming off a tough loss on Saturday, while the Dream blew a late lead last Thursday.

Golden State fought hard against the Minnesota Lynx, but they came up short 82-71 at the Target Center. The Dream, on the other hand, had control of their game against the Seattle Storm, but they lost in the final seconds following Skylar Diggins' game-winning layup.

Fans can watch the Valkyries-Dream game on local channels KPIX 5 in San Francisco, KMAX 31 in Sacramento and PeachtreeTV in Atlanta. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (+225) vs. Dream (-278)

Spread: Valkyries+6.5 (-110) vs. Dream -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Valkyries o157 (-110) vs. Dream u157 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Preview

Monday's game will be the first-ever meeting between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries are exceeding expectations on the court with a record of 9-8 heading into the matchup. However, they are just 2-5 on the road this season.

The Dream, on the other hand, are sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 11-7. They are 7-3 at home this season, which is one of the reasons why they are the favorites to win the contest.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Veronica Burton | F - Kayla Thornton | F - Stephanie Talbot | C - Temi Fagbenle

Dream

G - Jordin Canada | G - Allisha Gray | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Kayla Thornton has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. She's favored to go OVER (-128), which is not a bad bet to make since she's averaging 14.9 points per game. However, she has gone under 13.5 points in three of her last four games.

Allisha Gray is favored to go UNDER (-118) 17.5 points via FanDuel. Gray is averaging 19.1 points per game this season, but she has gone under 17.5 points in three of her last four games. Bet on her to score 17 points or less.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Dream had favored to get the win over the Valkyries on Monday at The Gateway Center Arena. They have a better overall roster, though Golden State cannot be counted off. The prediction is a win for Atlanta, with the Valkyries covering the +6.5 spread and the total going over 157 points.

