Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - Aug 1 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries will travel east on Friday to face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the previous game yielding an 83-78 win for the Valkyries.
Both teams enter this contest after facing the Washington Mystics at Care First Arena in their last games. Despite playing the same opponent, the two teams produced contrasting results. The Valkyries earned a 68-67 win, while the Sky suffered a 103-86 loss on Tuesday. This leaves Chicago with a 2-8 record in its last 10 games while Golden State has won four and lost six.
In terms of the standings, the Sky (7-19) is second from bottom in 12th and is struggling for consistency. Meanwhile, the Valkyries (13-13) occupy the final playoff spot in eighth place.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky game details and odds
The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). This game will be telecast on the ION TV network, while viewers online can live stream the action by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky preview
Golden State heads into this matchup riding the momentum of a strong finish to July. It closed out the month with back-to-back wins over the Dream and Mystics, bringing its July record to 4–6. While that mark falls short of its impressive run in June, the Valkyries will be looking to carry their recent form into August.
Although Kayla Thornton has been their best performer during the season, averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, the forward has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. In her absence, the Valkyries will need to rely on Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton, as the duo averages 12.7 and 10.7 ppg, respectively.
On the other hand, Chicago has endured another horrible month. After two wins and two losses in its first four games in July, the Sky have suffered six losses in a row. This is the team's longest losing streak of the season and they are in desperate need of a turnaround. This contest is the first of four at home, and Chicago will look to form a winning run during this period.
In terms of their performances, Angel Reese continues to lead the team, averaging a double-double. The forward has recorded 14.2 ppg and 12.6 apg, earning her an All-Star nod. Additionally, Ariel Atkins has been a great support for Reese, averaging 13.9 ppg.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky predicted lineups
The Golden State Valkyries enter this game with three starters on the injury list. Kayla Thornton is out for the season with a knee injury, while Cecilia Zandalasini (foot) and Monique Billings (ankle) are out for the game on Friday. In their absence, the Valkyries should start with he following five:
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky enters this game with an inflated injury list. Hailey Van Lith, Michaela Oyenwere and Sevgi Uzun's availability will be game-time decisions. Alternatively, Angel Reese (back), Ariel Atkins (leg) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL) are all out for the game against the Valkyries. The Sky should start with the following lineup:
Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky betting tips
With Kayla Thornton injured, the Valkyries lack a leading star and have divided points among the team. However, bettors can rely on Veronica Burton against the Sky. The guard offers odds of -140 for over 4.5 assists, which is a great return considering she averages 5.0 apg and had 10 assists against the Mystics on Thursday.
In Angel Reese's absence, Kamial Cardoso will lead the Sky's frontcourt and should be a favored pick. The forward offers odds of -120 for over 11.5 points scored, which is a plausible return.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky predictions
The Chicago Sky will hope to start the new month on a winning note and could put up a fight at home. However, with their extended injury list and horrible run of form, the Valkyries should record their third win in a row.
Prediction: Expect the Valkyries to win.