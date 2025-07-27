Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 27, 2025 05:00 GMT
Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27. (Photos: IMAGN)
Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - July 27. (Photos: IMAGN)

There are five games on the WNBA schedule for Sunday, including the Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun matchup at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Valkyries are trying to survive the loss of Kayla Thornton from injury, while the Sun are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Golden State lost its best player in Kayla Thornton, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Connecticut, on the other hand, has lost four straight, nine of their last 10 games and only has three wins this season so far.

Fans can watch the Valkyries-Sun game locally on KPIX+ 44 and KMAX 31 in San Francisco and NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (-258) vs. Sun (+210)

Spread: Valkyries -6 (-105) vs. Sun +6 (-115)

Total (O/U): Valkyries o156 (-110) vs. Sun u156 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The Golden State Valkyries are fighting for a playoff spot with an 11-12 record. The loss of Kayla Thornton is a huge blow, but coach Natalie Nakase knows how to use her entire team. They have amazing depth, and it's a next-woman-up situation in the Bay Area.

On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun are the worst team in the WNBA this season at 3-20. They are going through a rebuild after trading away Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington, and letting DeWanna Bonner walk for free in free agency.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Veronica Burton | F - Cecilia Zandalasini | F - Janelle Salaun | C - Temi Fagbenle

Sun

G - Jacy Sheldon | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Saniya Rivers | F - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Tiffany Hayes is expected to pick up the slack on offense following Kayla Thornton's injury. Hayes has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel, which is higher than her season average. Bet on her to go OVER (-114) since she's coming off a 17-point performance in the Valkyries' first game since Thornton was ruled out.

Marina Mabrey has recovered from a knee injury and is expected to provide scoring on Sunday. Mabrey has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. Place your money on Mabrey going OVER (-115) in what might be her best game since returning from the injury.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Valkyries are favored to beat the Sun in Sunday's game despite not having their best player, since they are really playing well in their inaugural season. The prediction is a win for Golden State, with the total going OVER 156 points.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
