Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - June 17 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup

The Dallas Wings host the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center on Tuesday as the Commissioner's Cup reaches the halfway mark. This will be the first meeting between the two teams, and they enter the game with contrasting fortunes.

The Wings are without a win in seven games and are desperate for a turnaround. Meanwhile the Valkyries are on a three-game winning streak, after beating the Seattle Storm in their last outing.

Despite their varying results, the Wings will be hopeful of a victory after their close-fought 88-84 loss to the Aces in their last game.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The Western Conference game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Dallas Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast live on local TV by KFAA, KPIX 5 and KMAX 31 networks.

Trending

Viewers online can live-stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com. Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Valkyries +3.5 o163.5 (-110) -135 Dallas Wings -3.5 u1163.5 (-110) -155

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The Golden State Valkyries (5-5) have begun to show their potential under Natalie Nakase's leadership after struggling initially. They are on a three-game winning streak, defeating the Storm, LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces, as the WNBA's newest team continues to improve.

Meanwhile, the Wings (1-11) have been abysmal. After acquiring Paige Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft, they had high expectations, especially with the additions of DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. However, things haven't gone according to plan, as they ride a seven-game losing streak, with their only win coming against fellow strugglers Connecticut Sun (2-8).

In terms of the standings, the Wings are at the bottom in both the regular season and Commissioner's Cup. They are also without a win in the in-season tournament, sporting a 0-5 record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries (3-2) have climbed up to third in the Cup and are sixth in the regular season rankings.

Despite their recent wins, the Vlakyries remain a volatile team. Their victories have been reliant on Kayla Thornton, so a dip in her form could see them get shut out. The Wings, though, will need to be more cohesive in the frontcourt, as their defense continues to struggle.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings starting lineups

The Golden State Valkyries could be without Tiffany Hayes (Nose), as she's listed as questionable.

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Carla Leite SF Kayla Thornton PF Temi Fagbenle C Monique Billings

The Wings will miss the services of Maddy Siegrist (Knee), while Tyasha Harris is out for the season. Additionally, Tearia McCowan and Luisa Gieselsoder will miss the game after leaving the Wings camp for the EuroBasket tournament.

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG Paige Bueckers SF DiJonai Carrington PF Miysha Hiness-Allen C NaLyssa Smith

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings betting tips

Kayla Thornton enters as a favored pick with -115 odds for over 14.5 points scored. This is a fruitful return, as she's averaging 14.4 points per game and recorded 22 points in her last game.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale will be the favored pick from the Wings, as she has a -106 odd for over 17.5 points scored. She averages 16.6 points per game and recorded 26 points against the Las Vegas Aces.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings prediction

Despite the Dallas Wings being considered the favorites by oddsmakers, their record says otherwise. They are on a seven-game slide and face a strong, in-form opposition in the Valkyries. While they will hope to make their home-court advantage count, the Valkyries should take the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More