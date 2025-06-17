Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - June 17 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup

The Dallas Wings host the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center on Tuesday as the Commissioner's Cup reaches the halfway mark. This will be the first meeting between the two teams, and they enter the game with contrasting fortunes.
The Wings are without a win in seven games and are desperate for a turnaround. Meanwhile the Valkyries are on a three-game winning streak, after beating the Seattle Storm in their last outing.
Despite their varying results, the Wings will be hopeful of a victory after their close-fought 88-84 loss to the Aces in their last game.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction
The Western Conference game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Dallas Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast live on local TV by KFAA, KPIX 5 and KMAX 31 networks.
Viewers online can live-stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com. Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff
The Golden State Valkyries (5-5) have begun to show their potential under Natalie Nakase's leadership after struggling initially. They are on a three-game winning streak, defeating the Storm, LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces, as the WNBA's newest team continues to improve.
Meanwhile, the Wings (1-11) have been abysmal. After acquiring Paige Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft, they had high expectations, especially with the additions of DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. However, things haven't gone according to plan, as they ride a seven-game losing streak, with their only win coming against fellow strugglers Connecticut Sun (2-8).
In terms of the standings, the Wings are at the bottom in both the regular season and Commissioner's Cup. They are also without a win in the in-season tournament, sporting a 0-5 record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries (3-2) have climbed up to third in the Cup and are sixth in the regular season rankings.
Despite their recent wins, the Vlakyries remain a volatile team. Their victories have been reliant on Kayla Thornton, so a dip in her form could see them get shut out. The Wings, though, will need to be more cohesive in the frontcourt, as their defense continues to struggle.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings starting lineups
The Golden State Valkyries could be without Tiffany Hayes (Nose), as she's listed as questionable.
The Wings will miss the services of Maddy Siegrist (Knee), while Tyasha Harris is out for the season. Additionally, Tearia McCowan and Luisa Gieselsoder will miss the game after leaving the Wings camp for the EuroBasket tournament.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings betting tips
Kayla Thornton enters as a favored pick with -115 odds for over 14.5 points scored. This is a fruitful return, as she's averaging 14.4 points per game and recorded 22 points in her last game.
Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale will be the favored pick from the Wings, as she has a -106 odd for over 17.5 points scored. She averages 16.6 points per game and recorded 26 points against the Las Vegas Aces.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings prediction
Despite the Dallas Wings being considered the favorites by oddsmakers, their record says otherwise. They are on a seven-game slide and face a strong, in-form opposition in the Valkyries. While they will hope to make their home-court advantage count, the Valkyries should take the win.