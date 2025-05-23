Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries will get another shot on Friday at the LA Sparks. Golden State, which debuted with an 84-67 loss to the Sparks a week ago, hopes to get revenge. The Valkyries-Sparks showdown in Los Angeles is the expansion team’s first game away from Chase Center.
Meanwhile, the injury-riddled Sparks try to snap a two-game losing streak. LA went down 89-75 to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday before wilting late to lose 89-86 to the Phoenix Mercury three nights later. With Rae Burrell (leg), Cameron Brink (injury recovery) and Rickea Jackson (concussion) out, the Sparks will lean more on Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby to carry the team.
Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Valkyries (+475) vs. Sparks (-650)
Odds: Valkyries (+11.0) vs. Sparks (-11.0)
Total (O/U): Valkyries (o160.5 -110) vs. Sparks (u160.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks preview
The Golden State Valkyries went toe-to-toe with the LA Sparks in the first quarter a week ago before turnovers doomed their chance of a win. Golden State committed 22 in the game, which allowed LA to score 25 points off their mistakes. Coach Natalie Nakase’s team must curb its error-prone ways or suffer another blowout loss.
Somebody from Nakase’s lineup must step up to fill the void left by Tiffany Hayes, who has been arguably the team’s best player. If Veronica Burton can replicate her performance two nights ago, the Valkyries will be in good shape.
The Sparks will miss key players, but they seem to have better depth on paper than their visitors. Kelsey Plum and Co. can’t afford to overlook the gritty Valkyries, who took down the Washington Mystics 76-74 on Wednesday.
Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups
Valkyries
PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Monique Billings | SF: Kayla Thornton | SF: Janelle Salaun | C: Temi Fagbenle
Sparks
PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Odyssey Sims | SF: Sarah Ashlee Barker | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens
Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks betting tips
After dropping 37 points against the Valkyries in the season opener, Kelsey Plum has not scored over 25 points in her past two games. Golden State can also focus on Plum more since Rickea Jackson is out due to a concussion. The two-time champ might not top her 25.5 (O/U) points prop.
Meanwhile, Azura Stevens showed why she is capable of carrying the scoring slack left by Jackson. Stevens had 23 points against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday and is averaging 18.3 points per game for the season. She could easily top her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.
Golden State Valkyries vs LA Sparks prediction
The Valkyries beat the Mystics on Wednesday despite Tiffany Hayes playing only a few minutes because of a nose injury. Hayes will be out on Friday and it remains to be seen if Veronica Burton can fill the void.
Meanwhile, the Sparks are hungry for a win after two straight losses. They could vent their frustrations on the Valkyries, who had trouble slowing them down in the first encounter. LA could return to the win column with a dominating game that pushes it past the -11.0 spread.