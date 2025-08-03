Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - August 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries will be flying to face the Las Vegas Aces as the battle for a playoff spot heats up in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Valkyries are in the seventh seed with a 14-13 record, while the Aces are just 0.5 games behind them with a 14-14 record in the eighth spot.

The Valkyries are currently on a three-game winning streak, reviving their playoff hopes after a rough stretch before the All-Star break. They are 6-9 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Aces are better at home, winning seven of their 12 home games so far. They are coming off a record-breaking loss against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx, 111-58.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces game details

The game will be held inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and will start at 6 PM Eastern time. It will be available via the Monumental Sports Network and can be streamed on Prime Video and the WNBA App.

Moneyline: Valkyries (+275) vs Aces (-305)

Spread: Valkyries (+8) vs Aces (-7)

Total (O/U): Valkyries -110 (o157.5) vs Aces -110 (u157.5)

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

The Valkyries are led by Kayla Thornton, who is averaging 14.0 points per game this season. However, she is sidelined for the rest of the season because of right knee surgery. With a big offensive shoe to fill, expect Veronica Burton to continue her tear for the Valkyries this season. Bet on her to go over 18 points.

Janelle Salaun has also been impressive in the Valkyries’ three-game winning run. This season, she is averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Expect her to go over 12 points in the game against the Aces, as she is a much-needed boost for the Valkyries.

Meanwhile, the Aces will have a big chip on their shoulder after a 53-point loss against the Lynx. Expect reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, who is averaging 22.1 points per game, to be extra motivated against the Valkyries. Bet on her to go over 25 points, as she is expected to carry the team to an avenging win.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Valkyries are on a winning streak, but the Aces will enter the game with great motivation following their tough loss against the Lynx.

We predict that the Aces will regain their form en route to a win against the Valkyries on home floor.

