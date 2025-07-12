Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - July 12 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries visit the Las Vegas Aces as they look to continue their solid run in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Valkyries enter the game with a 10-9 record, good for the sixth spot, while the Aces sit at the ninth seed with a 9-11 slate.

The Valkyries are coming off a 90-61 rout of the Indiana Fever to return to winning ways after two straight losses. Golden State, this year’s expansion team, has won three of its last five games.

On the other hand, the Aces have been on a rough stretch, losing three of their last four games. Their matchup against the Valkyries will mark their return to their home court following a five-game road stretch.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces game details

The Valkyries and the Aces will face off inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The game tips off at 4 P.M. Eastern time.

It will be live via CBS, and Paramount+. It will also be streamed via WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Valkyries (-115) vs Aces (+110)

Spread: Valkyries (-1) vs Aces (+3)

Total: Valkyries -110 (o155) vs Aces -110 (u155)

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

Kayla Thornton has been leading the Valkyries of late. She has averaged 16.4 points in their last 10 games. Expect her to go over that mark in the game against Las Vegas. Bet on her to score 17 points or more.

Guard Veronica Burton is also a key figure in the Valkyries’ run, as she tops the team in assists this season with 5.3 per game. As they look to continue their winning streak, expect Burton to put up six assists in the game.

Meanwhile, reigning A’ja Wilson will be leaned on once more as the Aces will enter the game with great pressure to perform well in front of their home crowd. Wilson is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the Aces. Bet on her to score over 20 points and grab more than eight rebounds against the Valkyries.

The Aces are tallying 8.4 made threes per game this season. Returning to their home floor, bet on them to make eight or more threes in the game.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

We predict that the Aces will win the game against the Valkyries, avenging their early-season 95-68 loss against Golden State.

