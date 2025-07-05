Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Saturday. Back on June 1, Minnesota defeated Golden State 86-75 at Chase Center. The Valkyries, then, will be out to avenge a loss when they visit the Lynx at Target Center.
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Valkyries (+350) vs Lynx (-450)
Spread: Valkyries (+9.5) vs Lynx (-9.5)
Total: Valkyries -110 (o154.5) vs Lynx -110 (u154.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx preview
The Valkyries have won four of their last four games. Last Sunday, they blew out the Seattle Storm 87-54. Tiffany Hayes led the way with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have won nine of their last 11 games, losing just twice in the month of June. Their most recent victory was a 92-75 beatdown of the Washington Mystics this past Thursday. MVP candidate Napheesa Collier tallied 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups
Valkyries
PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Stephanie Talbot | C: Monique Billings
Lynx
PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Bridget Carleton | C: Alanna Smith
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx betting tips
Kayla Thornton's point total is set at 12.5, which is below her season average of 15.0 points per game. Thornton will look to bounce back from a two-point outing on 1-for-9 shooting in the win over the Storm.
Kayla McBride's point total is set at 13.5, which is below her season average of 14.8 points per outing. McBride had 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist in the victory over the Mystics.
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction
The Lynx are expected to win over the Valkyries in this home stand. Though the Valkyries have proven themselves to be a feisty team in their inaugural season, Minnesota continues to dominate the league as the top seed.