Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Saturday. Back on June 1, Minnesota defeated Golden State 86-75 at Chase Center. The Valkyries, then, will be out to avenge a loss when they visit the Lynx at Target Center.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (+350) vs Lynx (-450)

Spread: Valkyries (+9.5) vs Lynx (-9.5)

Total: Valkyries -110 (o154.5) vs Lynx -110 (u154.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx preview

Ad

Trending

The Valkyries have won four of their last four games. Last Sunday, they blew out the Seattle Storm 87-54. Tiffany Hayes led the way with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have won nine of their last 11 games, losing just twice in the month of June. Their most recent victory was a 92-75 beatdown of the Washington Mystics this past Thursday. MVP candidate Napheesa Collier tallied 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Stephanie Talbot | C: Monique Billings

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Bridget Carleton | C: Alanna Smith

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Kayla Thornton's point total is set at 12.5, which is below her season average of 15.0 points per game. Thornton will look to bounce back from a two-point outing on 1-for-9 shooting in the win over the Storm.

Ad

Kayla McBride's point total is set at 13.5, which is below her season average of 14.8 points per outing. McBride had 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist in the victory over the Mystics.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Lynx are expected to win over the Valkyries in this home stand. Though the Valkyries have proven themselves to be a feisty team in their inaugural season, Minnesota continues to dominate the league as the top seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More