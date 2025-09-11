Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - Sept. 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries will be on the road to face the Minnesota Lynx in one of the four games scheduled for Thursday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.

The Valkyries (23-20) are fourth in the Western Conference and have won three of its last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 74-73 on the road against the Seattle Storm.

Janelle Salaun recorded 24 points and six rebounds, while Veronica Burton finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists, alongside two rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lynx (33-10) are first in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. Their last game was on Tuesday, losing 83-72 on the road against the Indiana Fever.

Jessica Shepard finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Maria Kliundikova added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx game details

The Valkyries-Lynx game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The matchup will air on TV on FanDuel Sports Network - North / NBA TV, and streaming via Fubo.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx betting lines

Moneyline: Valkyries (+245) vs. Lynx (-320)

Spread: Valkyries (+7.0) vs. Lynx (-7.0)

Total: (O/U): Valkyries (o152.5) -110 vs. Lynx (u152.5) -110

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

The Lynx have won all three matchups against the Valkyries this season. Their last game was on Saturday, with the Lynx winning 78-72 on the road.

Natisha Hiedeman finished with 24 points, one rebound and two assists, while Napheesa Collier added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Valkyries guard Kaila Charles finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Iliana Rupert chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Valkyries

PG - Kaila Charles | SG - Veronica Burton | SF - Janelle Salaun | PF - Iliana Rupert | C - Temitope Fagbenle

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Veronica Burton has an over/under of 12.5 points via Action. She’s averaging 12.0 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 19.5 points via Action. She’s averaging 23.0 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Game prediction

The Lynx are the bookmaker overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With a 76.2% win percentage compared to the Valkyries’ 29.0%.

