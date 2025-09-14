Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept 14 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of four first-round games scheduled on Sunday, which is the first day of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. As the No. 1 seed in the postseason, the Lynx hold homecourt advantage in their series against the Valkyries.

This will be a best-of-three series for the right to advance to the semifinals. The winner of the Valkyries-Lynx series will go on to face the team that will prevail in the Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty matchup.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (+619) vs Lynx (-801)

Spread: Valkyries (+12.5) vs Lynx (-12.5)

Total: Valkyries -114 (o147.5) vs Lynx -111 (u147.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx preview

In the regular season, the Lynx went 4-0 against the Valkyries. Minnesota defeated Golden State by an average margin of 11.8 points in this four-game season series.

The Valkyries are entering the playoffs on a three-game losing streak. This includes two losses to the Lynx and one setback at the hands of the Seattle Storm. Meanwhile, Minnesota won three of their last five regular season games. Aside from the victories over Golden State, they defeated the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Warriors

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Kaila Charles | SF: Janella Salaun | PF: Iliana Rupert | C: Temi Fagbenle

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Veronica Burton's point total is set at 12.5, which is above her season average of 11.9 points per game. In four games against the Lynx this season, Burton averaged 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, and 5.0 apg.

Napheesa Collier's point total is set at 21.5, which is below her season average of 22.9 points per outing. In the season series against the Valkyries, Collier put up 21.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.3 apg.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Lynx are projected to win Game 1 of this first round series. Momentum is not on Golden State's side as they go up against the WNBA's top seed.

