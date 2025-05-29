Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 29 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries will get another shot at the New York Liberty on Thursday. Golden State went down 95-67 in the first meeting two nights ago. The expansion team hopes to do better in the rematch in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the defending champs look to stay unbeaten in the rematch with the Valkyries. After the beatdown in the Bay Area, the Liberty are even heavier favorites when they meet the same opponents on their home floor. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Natasha Cloud will lead the hosts’ bid to rack up their fifth straight win.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Injury Report

Valkyries injury report

Tiffany Hayes is questionable due to a nose injury. If uncleared before tip-off, she will miss her third straight game. Coach Natalie Nakase will have to look for other options to shoulder the scoring load if the versatile forward remains out.

Like Hayes, Monique Billings might miss a third consecutive game. Billings, who has played well when available, is iffy due to a foot injury.

Cecilia Zandalasini has yet to debut this season. She remains questionable because of a right foot injury. Meanwhile, Maria Conde is out following a knee surgery.

Nathan Canilao @nathancanilao #Valkyries injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. the #Liberty Monique Billings – Questionable – Right Foot Tiffany Hayes - Questionable - Nose Cecilia Zandalasini - Questionable - Right Foot Good sign for Cecilia even if she doesn’t play tomorrow.

Liberty injury report

Nyara Sabally is dealing with a right knee issue that might force out against the Valkyries. The German international is the only player in New York’s injury list.

Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBA Nyara Sabally (knee) questionable for Thursday.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineup and depth charts

Valkyries predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd Veronica Burton Julie Vanloo Kayla Thornton Kate Martin Janelle Salaun Carla Leite Stephanie Talbot

Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens

Liberty predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd Natasha Cloud Jayln Sherrod Sabrina Ionescu Marinne Johannes Leonie Fiebich Rebekah Gardner Breanna Stewart Kennedy Burke Jonquel Jones Isabelle Harrison

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty: Key Matchups

Temi Fagbenle vs Breanna Stewart

Golden State’s injury-riddled roster will force Temi Fagbenle into an unenviable position. She will have to face New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart and hopefully toggle on to Jonquel Jones in the post.

In the first Valkyries-Liberty encounter, the two-time MVP ran amok, scattering 24 points behind 10-for-14 shooting. Fagbenle will have to step up and slow down Stewie.

Jonquel Jones vs whoever Natalie Nakase asks to defend her

With Temi Fagbenle shadowing Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones will have a mismatch regardless of who guards her. The 6-foot-6 2024 WNBA Finals MVP caused problems against Golden State’s undersized frontline two nights ago.

Stephanie Talbot, Kayla Thornton and rookie Janelle Salaun stand around 6-foot-2. Jones exploited the mismatch by scoring 13 points and punishing double teams with timely passes, which led to five assists.

How the Golden State Valkyries can minimize Jones’ impact without allowing Breanna Stewart to go off is anybody’s guess.

